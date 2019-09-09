Mosaic Company plans to idle its Louisiana phosphate operations, including a troubled complex near Convent, for approximately the next three months in response to a market oversupply of agricultural fertilizer, the company said Monday.
The idling, which starts Oct. 1, affects "north of 370" employees working at Mosaic's Uncle Sam and Faustina facilities along the Mississippi River in St. James Parish, a company spokeswoman said.
But Mosaic also plans to keep a skeleton staff on hand through the production halt to ready the Uncle Sam plant for an eventual restart and to ensure contaminated acid water held inside a large gypsum pile at that facility is safely managed through the shutdown.
"We will still need to, even in an idle state, require a number of employees for ongoing maintenance and to keep it in order so that it can come back up, as well as to meet our regulatory obligations," said Callie Neslund, spokeswoman for Mosaic. "So there will be a number of folks who stay on through the idle."
Neslund couldn't yet say how many would remain working at the complex because those details were still being worked through but employees will be provided that information Thursday.
Mosaic is trying to reduce its phosphate fertilizer production by 500,000 tons, which Neslund is roughly equivalent to three months of operation in Louisiana.
Mosaic, under the oversight of state and federal regulators, has been trying to get a handle on a slipping wall of waste gypsum that holds back hundreds of millions of gallons the acid water, which is contaminated with heavy metals and radioactive elements, and has been working on ways to injected it underground and enhance its evaporation.
Discovered late last year, the instability in the gypsum pile forced the company to reduce water levels in one of its main storage lakes carved inside the pile to reduce weight pressing down on the 200-foot tall mass. Combined with heavy rains in the past few years, the shift of water out of the main lake caused Mosaic some struggles to find new places to put the contaminated water.
Earlier this year, environmentalists had called for the plant to be shut because of the moving gypsum pile, but company officials rebuffed that demand pointing out, in part, that continued production at the Uncle Sam complex actually consumes water held in storage, so a halt then might have only worsened the storage concerns at that time.
But Neslund and state regulators said water levels have dropped in recent months with evaporation from the hot, relatively dry summer. Neslund said the Uncle Sam complex has the storage capacity to handle three months of idling without any production that would consume the water held in storage.
Greg Langley, spokesman for the state Department of Environmental Quality, said the slippage of the gypsum wall has also slowed significantly in recent months and, due to sensitivity of the instruments measuring its movement, there is some debate whether it is still moving at all.
He said the company has informed regulators that they have a plan to manage the water during the idle period.
"We will continue to oversee what goes on there," Langley said.
When asked, Neslund didn't rule out that employees who are idled wouldn't receive some portion of their paychecks during the slowdown.