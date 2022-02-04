After spending most of last year toiling over how to regulate short term rentals, the city-parish's Planning Commission now wants the public to weigh in on how the industry should operate in East Baton Rouge Parish, including where they can operate and whether they should be taxed.
Those proposed rules would allow owner-occupied short term rentals, more commonly known as AirBNBs, on a limited basis in all single-family residential zoning districts, whole-house rentals on "conditional use" that would require approval at a public hearing and with certain limitations, and require short term rental operators to register with and pay taxes to the city-parish.
"Currently, they're unregulated and not addressed in our Unified Development Code," said Ryan Holcomb, the city-parish's planning director. "We researched several cities throughout Louisiana and the southeast region on whether they had regulations and what those regulations looked like."
The "we" Holcomb is referring to is the working group the Metro Council tasked in late 2019 with coming up with short term rental regulations, which included the Federation of Greater Baton Rouge Civic Associations and the Greater Baton Rouge Association of Realtors along with the Planning Commission.
The debate around the operation of short term rentals was kicked off by residents in the historic Spanish Town neighborhood who complained that entire homes were being flipped into short term rentals, encroaching upon the community's character, parking and attracting unruly guests.
In 2019, New Orleans adopted regulations requiring owners to live on-site of any short-term rental properties rented to tourists. Their guidelines were borne out of the same concerns for neighborhood preservation and to curtail the number of affordable homes that were being transformed into high-price, high-end short-term rentals.
According to a study posted this week on the Planning Commission's website, there are approximately 460 short term rentals operating in the city-parish.
The proposed amendments the working group are presenting for the public's review would allow short term rentals on a limited basis, with those limitations being that they must be registered to pay local sales, use and occupancy taxes, restrict owners to renting up to two bedrooms and be owner-occupied — meaning the property owner lives on site.
There are allowances in the proposed measures for whole-house rentals, meaning the property owner does not live on the property, but operation of those would require approval through a public hearing process and require a permit, that must be renewed annually, a maximum occupancy of six guests for two-bedroom homes, and that one additional parking space be provided for each bedroom.
Any violations of these proposed changes would result in a short term rental operator losing their ability to rent their rooms or property for a year.
"The public comment form will be up throughout the month of February and the working group will reconvene to review and address the comments we receive," Holcomb said.
Holcomb expects the proposed amendments to be up for approval by the Planning Commission and then Metro Council by late spring or early summer.