The bodies of all three men who disappeared in Lake Maurepas after a failed rescue attempt were recovered by Monday afternoon, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.
The three men were identified as Zachary LeDuff, 18, of Greenwell Springs, and Zane Bryant, 20, and Michael Bryant, 48, both of Denham Springs.
Authorities say the three men entered the water from a pontoon boat about 4 p.m. Sunday.
Wildlife officials said LeDuff had been swimming in Lake Maurepas on Sunday when he became distressed.
The younger Bryant went into the water to help LeDuff, but couldn't, then the older Bryant tried to rescue the others.
None of the men resurfaced. The three men were not wearing personal flotation devices.
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries officials say searchers found Michael Bryant's body about 9:45 a.m. Monday.
According to a report from WAFB, the bodies of the two remaining men were found at approximately 6:30 p.m. Monday.
The search included Wildlife & Fisheries agents, the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, Livingston Parish Fire Department and Lake Maurepas Fire Department.