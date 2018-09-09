Why does it take 10 business days or longer to obtain an accident report from the Baton Rouge Police Department? I was involved in a wreck, and neither insurance company of the drivers involved would approve any repairs until the accident report was received. For this accident, it took 12 business days before the report was ready, and this was an accident with no witness statements or any injuries involved.
Baton Rouge Police spokesman Sgt. Don A Coppola Jr. says: "We ask 10 business days for the report to be completed, processed and made available to the public. Of course, it's situational based. There are times it could be before or shortly after that time frame. I would suggest if anyone has any questions they can contact our Traffic Records at (225) 389-3878."
More turn lanes, please
Are there any plans by the DOTD to add additional right-hand turn lanes from La. 44 onto La. 30 in Gonzales? They added them from La. 30 to La. 44 but the real need is from La. 44 to La. 30 as traffic will back up sometimes three light cycles in right lanes due to vehicles wanting to go straight. Also concerning La. 44 in Gonzales, are there any plans to add a center turn lane from La. 30 into town, up to Cornerview Road (La. 429)?
"At this time there are no additional turn lanes planned," says Brendan Rush, a spokesman for the state Department of Transportation and Development. "We will look at the timing of the signals to see if any adjustments can assist with the flow of traffic.
"Regarding the center turn lane for the area suggested, there is not a great deal of room to add a lane in this area. Such an endeavor would require the purchase of additional right of way that would take most of the parking for those businesses and in most cases would require DOTD to purchase entire lots which would result in a considerable increase in cost."