The garage and kitchen of a home on Mulberry Street were heavily damaged by a fire shortly before 2 p.m. Monday; the rest of the home was heavily damaged by smoke, displacing the four residents, the Baton Rouge Fire Department said.
There were no injuries from the fire, which started in the garage and also heavily damaged two vehicles in the driveway of the home, the Fire Department said.
An adult and a young child who were at home at the time of the fire were able to leave the house, at 1915 Mulberry St., without injury, a Fire Department spokesman said. Two other children were at school at the time.
The cause of the fire isn't yet known, the department said Monday. Red Cross was called to assist the residents.