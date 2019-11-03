The vessel that exploded Sunday morning at the Dow Chemical plant in Plaquemine is now in stable condition, and officials confirmed there were no injuries during the incident.

The vessel ruptured around 8 a.m., creating a loud explosion that shook homes and rattled the windows of residents in the area. The explosion was heard up to 35 miles away in Prairieville and Zachary, according to Facebook users.

No offsite impact has been detected so far.

The chemical company is continuing to monitor the area both on and off site for any air contamination. They also urged the public to not be alarmed by steam coming from the vessel.

The cause of the blast or what chemicals might have been involved remains unknown.

