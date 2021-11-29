State Farm policyholders who fled Hurricane Ida from parishes that didn't issue mandatory evacuation orders shouldn't expect a state-ordered reimbursement for their short-term living expenses anytime soon.

Lawyers are bickering over who decides whether the insurance companies have to pay – regulatory court or state district court.

Louisiana's Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon ordered insurers in September to cover the cost of hotels, gasoline and food for policyholders who evacuated from 25 parishes ahead of Ida, regardless of whether they were under a formal order to leave.

State Farm, which commands roughly 26% of Louisiana's insurance market, refused to follow the directive, arguing that Donelon overstepped his legal authority when he ordered insurers to waive language in their policies that limits evacuation cost claims to people who were subject to an evacuation order.

But that question will remain unresolved, probably for months, while sorting out which entity should judge.

Parishes that didn't issue mandatory evacuation orders, and whose residents were denied evacuation funding by State Farm, include all or parts of St. John the Baptist, Orleans, Jefferson, Tangipahoa, Livingston and St. Tammany.

In late September, State Farm challenged the validity of the directive in Louisiana’s Division of Administrative Law – a quasi-judicial court in Baton Rouge that settles disagreements between government agencies and those they regulate.

Attorneys for both the Department of Insurance and State Farm appeared before Administrative Law Judge Patrick Moore in mid-November for their first in-person hearing in the case — but the merits of Directive 218 weren't up for discussion.

Instead, attorneys spent nearly an hour sparring over whether the Division of Administrative Law is the proper venue for the case to be heard.

The Department of Insurance, represented by attorney J. Cullens Jr., asked that State Farm's request for a hearing be dismissed, saying that the insurer's arguments concern constitutional and statutory questions that are outside of the division's purview.

"State Farm is asking this tribunal to interpret statutes and constitutional provisions that define the Commissioner’s power and the breadth of his legal authority to act – issues that are not purely regulatory in nature," Cullens, a partner at the Baton Rouge law firm of Walters, Papillion, Thomas, Cullens, LLC, wrote in a briefing.

The challenge should instead be heard in Baton Rouge's 19th Judicial District Court, the Department of Insurance contends.

But State Farm, said it isn't lodging a constitutional challenge, accusing the Department of Insurance, in its own briefing, of constructing a "strawman that it could dispatch with law and argument that is simply not applicable to the actual issues presented by State Farm’s hearing request.”

Instead, State Farm's attorney, William Shea, of the Baton Rouge office of New Orleans-based Adams & Reese LLP, argued that this is a regulatory issue that falls squarely within the division's jurisdiction.

"The directive was issued by a regulator: Commissioner Donelon. It is addressed to the entities he regulates ... It was issued in a regulatory context and in accordance with the statutory authority to issue directives as set in the code," Shea said at the Nov. 17 hearing. "The only way he can issue that directive is if its authorized in the code."

"So the question State Farm has presented to this tribunal is basically was the regulatory determination by the commissioner to issue the directive valid under the law? And we think, clearly, it was not," Shea said.

The Department of Insurance acknowledged in its briefing that State Farm doesn't directly assert that the directive is unconstitutional. But Cullens pointed out that the insurer makes references to the United States and Louisiana constitutions "no less than five times" in its initial petition for a hearing.

"Despite State Farms attempts to recharacterize, and if you will, disguise this constitutional-inherent issue in non-constitutional garb, at base, at core, because Your Honor must grapple with the issue of whether the Commissioner has the legal authority to issue Directive 218 in the first place, Your Honor is without subject matter jurisdiction," Cullens said.

It's unclear when Moore will issue a ruling on whether State Farm can continue with its challenge in the administrative court. For the time-being, a stay has been issued to prevent the Department of Insurance from fining or penalizing State Farm for disobeying the directive.