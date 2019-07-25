PORT ALLEN — State Police are investigating the Thursday night officer-involved fatal shooting by a West Baton Rouge Parish sheriff's deputy who discharged his weapon while executing a search warrant at a motel room, said State Police spokesman Taylor Scrantz.
The shooting happened around 6:45 p.m. at the Budget 7 Motel in the 1500 block of Highway 190 West.
Scrantz declined to comment on the search warrant or identify the man shot and killed.
At 9 p.m., officers could be seen going in and out of a room in a one-story wing of the motel where a piece of red fabric was hanging over the entry light.
A woman who did not want to identify herself said the victim was her brother. She said she was on her way home from work when she got a call about the shooting. She also declined to identify her brother. Other family members at the scene also declined to comment.
According to a Washington Post interactive graphic on officer-involved fatal shootings across the U.S., there were 13 such shootings in Louisiana this year between Jan. 4 and July 18.
This story will be updated.