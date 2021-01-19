More than a month after the Bridge Center for Hope unveiled its new $4.5 million, taxpayer-funded mental health and detox center to the public, the facility has yet to treat any patients.

The delay is due to a snag in acquiring the necessary licenses from state regulators to operate, but officials are confident it's only a matter of time before they're given the green-light and can begin admitting patients.

The Bridge Center is the first facility of its kind in Louisiana to apply for a "crisis receiving center" license, said Charlotte Claiborne, the facility's executive director. She said any trailblazing action comes with its hiccups.

"Whenever you're the first with anything, you're always met with challenges, and we're meeting those challenges," Claiborne said. "Once the facility opens, we'll be a model standard for the state."

When it opens, the Bridge Center will employ a "no wrong door policy" and provide short-term psychiatric and substance abuse treatment for all residents, regardless of their ability to pay.

The 10-year, 1.5-mill property tax supporting the facility was approved by 68% of voters in December 2018 and was buoyed by support from a number of law enforcement officials. They argued that the parish desperately needed somewhere to bring people experiencing a mental health crisis besides the parish prison or emergency rooms, which often lack the resources to address a high volume of psychiatric patients.

At 24,000 square feet, the Bridge Center includes a stabilization unit where patients will undergo triage in their first 23 hours on-site, as well as separate detox and psychiatric units, each with 16 overnight beds.

The site is located at 3455 Florida Blvd. across from Baton Rouge General Medical Center-Mid City.

Claiborne said they're also waiting on a behavioral health services license, and that when both licenses are approved, all they'll have left to do is stock up on medications, which will take about a week. A separate license for the center's respite unit will be evaluated by state regulators after the site opens.

"We're doing something for the first time that no one in Louisiana has done before," Claiborne said. "East Baton Rouge Parish residents should be proud of that."