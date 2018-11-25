A large percentage of downtown parking meters are broken or missing from their posts. Would the city come out ahead by spending money to replace all of them and hiring "meter maids" to ticket violators?
Ingolf A. Partenheimer, the city-parish's chief traffic engineer, tells us: "The city-parish is currently working on replacing all of its on-street parking meters. The new meters will allow the use of coins and credit cards.
He said the first notice to vendors was published in The Advocate on Nov. 9.
Those darn trains!
Does the city have the ability to restrict when trains pass through on the tracks between 14th and 15th streets? There are often trains blocking the routes into downtown for an extended period during peak commuting hours. Also, when the train is present, people who are heading into downtown on North, Laurel, etc., all cut over to Spanish Town Road to use the underpass there. But, because there’s been a huge pothole there, there’s a huge bottleneck because only one car can pass at a time. Why hasn’t that been fixed?
Fred Raiford, director of the city-parish Department of Transportation and Drainage, says, "The city-parish does not have any control over the railroad companies blocking road crossings in the parish. Normally depending on the length of the train, most crossings are blocked for 10 to 15 minutes. That is a long time when you have to be some place.
"The railroad companies are under the control of the Federal Railroad Administration and the many times we have expressed concerns about the delay in getting the trains through the crossings, it has fallen on deaf ears.
"Your reader asked about the crossing between 14th and 15th streets being blocked all the time. The Spanish Town Road underpass is an option to consider and the road work on Spanish Town Road should be completed soon. While it may be a little out of the way, the North Boulevard overpass is an option to consider to get into the downtown area."