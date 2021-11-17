A deer got loose in Baton Rouge's Our Lady of the Lake Hospital on Tuesday. Which is weird. 

But it's probably not South Louisiana's weirdest animal encounter over the past few years. Or is it?

Louisiana has experienced a plethora of wild animal encounters over the past several years, but which one takes the cake? Here's a list of some of the craziest run-ins since 2018 — vote in our poll below for the one you think is wildest. 

Deer in the hospital

After a deer was hit by a car on Essen Lane, it ran into the front entrance of Our Lady of the Lake Hospital in Baton Rouge on Nov. 15. It leapt up an escalator to the second floor before staff and a law enforcement officer managed to subdue it. Wildlife and Fisheries officials took the deer to their headquarters, where she was euthanized.

Dead alligator in a pink dumpster

NO.dumpsteralligator.02.jpg

Simone Bruni of Demo Diva places a flower on a dead alligator in one of the Demo Diva dumpsters after receiving a call about the alligator on the corner of Upperline and Perrier streets in Uptown New Orleans, Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021. (Photo by Sophia Germer, NOLA.com, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)

Following Hurricane Ida in August, a large alligator was found wrapped in a blue roofing tarp hanging out of a bright pink dumpster at the corner of Perrier and Upperline streets in New Orleans. The strange sight attracted waves of visitors and quickly became a social media sensation — one person even tattooed the image on her thigh. 

Broad Street Stingray

Broad Street Stingray

The Broad Street stingray was hidden in the weeds, but betrayed by its oceanic odor. 

During a COVID lockdown in January of 2021, New Orleans residents spotted – and smelled – a large dead stingray decomposing on Broad Street. Its origin is still a mystery, although some surmise it flew off the back of a fisherman's passing truck. 

Cara the Python

Top stories in Baton Rouge in your inbox

Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today.
BR.carafolo.072121 TS 516.jpg

Blue Zoo reptile husbandry specialist Victoria Vail handles Cara, the zoo's 12-foot Burmese python that recently took a trip out of her enclosure, as zoo-goer Landen Green, 14, of Erath gives the snake a touch, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Zoologist Montana Morgan is at center.

A 100-pound albino Burmese python escaped from the Mall of Louisiana's Blue Zoo on July 5 and was rescued after a 74-hour search that involved firefighters, animal control, and trackers with night vision goggles. Cara was eventually found hiding in the zoo's walls.

Caspar the Camel

BR.casparcamel.092319 TS 116.jpg

Tiger Truck Stop's Caspar the camel, one of the animal attractions at the truck stop, looks no worse for wear, sen Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019 in Grosse Tete. Last week when a Florida truck driver and her husband crawled into a camel's enclosure at the truck stop, the camel sat on the woman, who used her teeth to bite the camel's testicles to escape. According to the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office, the woman's husband threw doggy treats under Caspar the camel's fence, which is about 6 feet high. The lady encountered trouble after entering the enclosure to retrieve the dog.

A Florida woman bit a camel on the testicles after it sat on her when she crawled in its cage to retrieve her dog in 2019. Officials said the woman and her husband had provoked the camel by pushing him and swatting at him and that the camel, who is housed at Tiger Truck Stop in Grosse Tete, did nothing wrong. Deputies cited the couple for a leash law violation and criminal trespassing, and the camel was treated with a precautionary antibiotic. 

Valerio the Jaguar

NO.jaguarreopens.020619.00010.JPG

The jaguar named Valerio that mauled and killed several animals at the Audubon Zoo in July is back in the jaguar habitat that is again open to the public in New Orleans, La. Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019.

Audubon Zoo's male jaguar, Valerio, killed nine animals in 2018 after facilitating his own escape from his habitat. His victims included five alpacas, three foxes and an emu. The zoo decided not to euthanize Valerio because he acted on natural predatory instincts and was "part of the family."

Out of these encounters, which do you think is the wildest? Cast your vote here:

What is Louisiana's wildest animal encounter?

You voted:
View comments