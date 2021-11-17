A deer got loose in Baton Rouge's Our Lady of the Lake Hospital on Tuesday. Which is weird.

But it's probably not South Louisiana's weirdest animal encounter over the past few years. Or is it?

Louisiana has experienced a plethora of wild animal encounters over the past several years, but which one takes the cake? Here's a list of some of the craziest run-ins since 2018 — vote in our poll below for the one you think is wildest.

Deer in the hospital

After a deer was hit by a car on Essen Lane, it ran into the front entrance of Our Lady of the Lake Hospital in Baton Rouge on Nov. 15. It leapt up an escalator to the second floor before staff and a law enforcement officer managed to subdue it. Wildlife and Fisheries officials took the deer to their headquarters, where she was euthanized.

Dead alligator in a pink dumpster

Following Hurricane Ida in August, a large alligator was found wrapped in a blue roofing tarp hanging out of a bright pink dumpster at the corner of Perrier and Upperline streets in New Orleans. The strange sight attracted waves of visitors and quickly became a social media sensation — one person even tattooed the image on her thigh.

Broad Street Stingray

During a COVID lockdown in January of 2021, New Orleans residents spotted – and smelled – a large dead stingray decomposing on Broad Street. Its origin is still a mystery, although some surmise it flew off the back of a fisherman's passing truck.

Cara the Python

A 100-pound albino Burmese python escaped from the Mall of Louisiana's Blue Zoo on July 5 and was rescued after a 74-hour search that involved firefighters, animal control, and trackers with night vision goggles. Cara was eventually found hiding in the zoo's walls.

Caspar the Camel

A Florida woman bit a camel on the testicles after it sat on her when she crawled in its cage to retrieve her dog in 2019. Officials said the woman and her husband had provoked the camel by pushing him and swatting at him and that the camel, who is housed at Tiger Truck Stop in Grosse Tete, did nothing wrong. Deputies cited the couple for a leash law violation and criminal trespassing, and the camel was treated with a precautionary antibiotic.

Valerio the Jaguar

Audubon Zoo's male jaguar, Valerio, killed nine animals in 2018 after facilitating his own escape from his habitat. His victims included five alpacas, three foxes and an emu. The zoo decided not to euthanize Valerio because he acted on natural predatory instincts and was "part of the family."

Out of these encounters, which do you think is the wildest? Cast your vote here: