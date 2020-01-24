East Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services is asking local agencies, people and businesses to register their defibrillators, the devices used to jumpstart someone's heart with an electric current when their regular heartbeat has been interrupted.
EMS is partnering with ZOLL Medical, a national company specializing in such products, to create the new registry.
The ultimate goal is to track the locations of all automated external defibrillators (AEDs) in the parish. EMS spokesman Brad Harris said the database could allow bystanders to help save lives while waiting for an ambulance to arrive.
He said for example, if one store within a shopping mall had a defibrillator, that store could be notified of a nearby patient suffering a cardiac emergency, and staff members or bystanders could use the device as soon as possible, often before paramedics can get there.
"Those few minutes can mean the difference between life and death," Harris said. "This is about saving lives."
Private citizens can purchase defibrillators with approval from a doctor, and Louisiana state law requires people and businesses to notify their local EMS agency or fire department when they obtain one.
Organizations participating in the registry will also receive monthly reminders to check their defibrillators and make sure to change batteries or electrodes before they stop working.
Harris said current defibrillator owners can register their devices on the East Baton Rouge EMS homepage at BRLA.GOV, or go directly to the registry at batonrouge.nationalaedregistry.com.