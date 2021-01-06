GONZALES — Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre fired one of his detectives Tuesday after his arrest over a domestic dispute with a former girlfriend, the Sheriff's Office said.
Arriving sheriff's deputies found Det. Tim May and the former girlfriend involved in a domestic dispute early Tuesday, the office said.
Sheriff's detectives learned later that May, a nearly 21-year employee in the department, and the former girlfriend also had several previous domestic disputes during their relationship that hadn't been reported, deputies said.
May and the woman had ended their relationship in October.
"We are not above the law and will be held to the highest ethical standard that is expected of a leading law enforcement agency,” Webre said in a statement Tuesday night. “(The Sheriff's Office) will always be intolerant on criminal behavior, to include circumstances when our employees are accused of unlawful behavior.”
May was employed with the Sheriff’s Office since January 1999 and had worked in various assignments, deputies said.
May was booked Tuesday evening into the Ascension Parish Prison on counts of unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, stalking and battery of a dating partner, deputies said.
He remained in the parish jail near Donaldsonville early Wednesday awaiting the setting of bail, online sheriff's records show.