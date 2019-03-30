Voters elected to renew two already-existing property taxes for the Ascension Parish school district on the March 30 ballot.
80 percent of the vote went to renew the property taxes, while 20 percent of the vote rejected the proposals. Unofficial turnout was just over 7 percent.
The School Board asked voters to renew a 10-year, 7.4 mill-property tax for general operation costs that was first approved in 1983 and brings in roughly $9 million a year for school bus operations, textbooks and classroom furniture.
On the same ballot, the School Board asked for the renewal of a 10-year, 2.5-mill property tax that generates about $3 million a year, first approved in 1994, for building operations and maintenance and flood and liability insurance.