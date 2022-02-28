BR.squirrelstop.022821

A screenshot of from a dashcam video shows a squirrel leaping onto a Livingston Parish Sheriff's deputy during a traffic stop. Neither the squirrel nor the trooper was hurt, the sheriff's office said.

A Livingston Parish sheriff's deputy faced an unexpected problem during a traffic stop arrest — a leaping pet squirrel.

While searching a truck, squirrel jumped out onto the deputy. The sheriff's office posted dash cam footage on Facebook of the deputy flailing his arms as the squirrel runs over his shoulders and back. 

"Sheriff [Jason] Ard confirms neither LPSO deputies nor squirrels were harmed," and the squirrel was returned to its cage, the Facebook post says.

