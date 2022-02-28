A Livingston Parish sheriff's deputy faced an unexpected problem during a traffic stop arrest — a leaping pet squirrel.
While searching a truck, squirrel jumped out onto the deputy. The sheriff's office posted dash cam footage on Facebook of the deputy flailing his arms as the squirrel runs over his shoulders and back.
"Sheriff [Jason] Ard confirms neither LPSO deputies nor squirrels were harmed," and the squirrel was returned to its cage, the Facebook post says.
Can't see the video below? Click here