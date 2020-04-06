It is asked at Passover every year: “Why is this night different from all other nights?” For observant Jews in Baton Rouge, the coronavirus has them asking a different question.
“This year, how is this year different from all other years,” said Rachel Hausmann. “This has been pretty remarkable — certainly never in my lifetime, the restrictions and things.”
Commemorating the biblical account of how God freed the Israelites from captivity in Egypt, Passover is celebrated with feasts called seders usually attended by large family groups and often entire synagogues. That won’t happen in 2020. At least, it shouldn’t, rabbis insist.
“Obviously, community gatherings are out of question,” said Rabbi Peretz Kazen of Chabad of Baton Rouge, an organization that promotes Jewish heritage. “That’s because Judaism places a tremendous value on life, and if this is something that preserves life and can keep people healthy, it takes precedence over almost everything.
“Family seders also are going to be significantly different this year because generations or relatives that travel one to another from different parts of the country — or, for that matter, even in the same city — also are staying away, and everybody is staying homebound as much as possible.”
It’s a significant change. Community seders, typically held on the second night of Passover, which runs this year April 8-16, are a relatively new tradition, Kazen said. But large family gatherings extend all the way to the first Passover, in which the Bible teaches that Israelites had to quickly prepare a meal in preparation for leaving captivity the next day.
Many generations are usually present, and it’s expected that those who are alone should be invited, too, Hausmann said.
“It’s disappointing,” said Cary Mack. “You look forward to somebody spilling a glass of wine at the table or somebody’s little kid starting to cry, all the things that are human, that are real. You miss all of that. When it’s just three or four people having a Passover seder instead of 20, it loses a lot of its sparkle. I don’t know how else to say it.
“It will be joyful and at times solemn, but I guess you won’t feel the emotions as strongly when there aren’t a lot of people there. That’s the biggest difference.”
Further complicating this year’s observance is how concerns about catching or spreading the virus has discouraged families from shopping for the kosher food needed for the seder, in which various items symbolize their spiritual ancestors’ captivity and duplicate the first Passover meal. Chabad of Baton Rouge bought 100 gift baskets of homemade matzo for distribution to those who couldn’t obtain it and made a late shopping trip to New Orleans to fill orders in time for the holiday, Kazen said.
Beth Shalom Synagogue, which typically has 100 people attend its second-night Passover seder, will have a virtual seder that can be accessed by the video conferencing website Zoom, said Rabbi Natan Trief. Non-members are welcome to participate by sending an online RSVP, which is available on the synagogue website.
“Like all faith traditions and institutions everywhere, we’re adapting and finding ourselves more often than not resembling the Brady Bunch on computer screens,” Trief said.
Yet, Trief said, Passover is especially relevant in the midst of today’s crisis. While the inconvenience of stay-at-home orders pales in comparison with the Israelites’ slavery in Egypt, it gives today’s faithful a taste of the desire for liberation, Trief said. At a spiritual level, many still experience slavery.
“How can we show the same faith that our ancestors did when they faced hardship?” Trief said. “It might have been thousands of years ago when they saw who their enemy was. This time, our enemy is unseen, but the danger is still there and the uncertainty is still there. The question is: Do you still take that first step?
“There are so many ways we can uphold the sacred covenant that we have with God to be God’s partner for good in this world, to adhere to each other as one sacred community, to stand up and protect the stranger, the widow, the orphan. … The question is, will we protect the elderly, the most vulnerable among us? Will we protect life at all costs, even if it implies significant discomfort?
Kazen said he hopes the inconveniences of this year’s unique circumstances cause Jews to reflect more deeply and personally on the Passover theme of freedom. Hausmann said she’ll focus on what makes this Passover like all others, not on what makes it different.
“It’s going to be challenging, but there still will be joy and celebration, even now,” she said.