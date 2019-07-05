PRAIRIEVILLE — Daniel Johnson and his neighbors in Parker Place Estates face an either-or choice on school mornings, they say.
Leave by 6 a.m. or wait 2½ hours later until the carpool line clears from in front of Prairieville Primary School around the block from his home in Parker Place Estates in Ascension Parish.
"I don't leave for work until 8:30 (a.m.) because I don't want to sit in the traffic," Johnson, 46, said during an interview with neighbors who happened to be having an evening chat near the entrance of his subdivision.
Parish Council members have called on public school officials to discuss school-year traffic woes in front of public schools, including Prairieville Primary, Galvez Primary, Oak Grove Primary and Central Primary, in hopes of a fix possibly before the new school year begins.
Several Parish Council members face election challengers this fall who are questioning the parish's ability to improve infrastructure as more people continue to move into the fast-growing parish.
Parish Councilman Dempsey Lambert said he asked to meet with the school officials because he considers the traffic problems, including at Galvez Primary in his district, a safety issue.
At that school, he said, traffic backups had gotten so bad toward the end of the last school year that one day there was a dispute among drivers on the street leading to school.
"School's gonna start again at the beginning of August, so we have to get ahead of this because you start a new school year and we're gonna have the same problems," Lambert said.
Farther west at Prairieville Primary, which had 935 pre-kindergartners to fifth-graders enrolled last school year, and Johnson and his neighbors said carpool traffic can block both directions of two-lane Parker Road.
The parish road is the only outlet for Prairieville Primary and for dead-end Parker Place Estates and is a key route through a growing portion of Prairieville south of La. 42.
In some areas, Lambert said, the carpool traffic was blocking the driveways of homes. Lambert warned school officials that if the issues aren't addressed, parish officials could be under pressure from the public to put up no parking signs along congested entrance roads, possibly putting waiting carpool drivers at risk for tickets.
Under parish government rules, residents can petition the parish for certain traffic signage and, with enough signatures, force the parish's hand, he said.
Chad Lynch, the school system's director of planning and construction, said every school built since at least 2002 has been constructed with turn lanes or other traffic improvements required by the parish, the state Department of Transportation and Development, or both.
The schools drawing concern from Parish Council members are primarily older schools, which are also enrolling more students than they were designed to handle
"When you've got 1,100 students in a school built for 600, you're going to have traffic problems," Lynch said.
The school system has limited funds for construction and maintenance outside moneys dedicated in multimillion dollar school bond issues that go before voters every few years, he said.
The school system's primary fix for carpool backups through those bond issues is to build new schools, reducing the number of students at overcrowded schools, Lynch said.
Nevertheless, he said, the system is looking at intermediate traffic fixes for some schools. At Galvez Primary, which has backups on Bayou Henderson Road off La. 933 in northeastern Ascension, school officials are considering adding a gravel carpool lane on vacant school property to get cars off the roads.
A quick fix for Prairieville Primary is more complicated. While Prairieville Primary is next to the site of a long-planned Prairieville-area high school — about 70 acres — Lynch said that adding a similar kind of gravel carpool lane is complicated by a drainage route from wetlands on the property to Parker Road.
Any carpool lane would have to cross that drainage way to link cars with Prairieville Primary, likely requiring lengthy permitting, he said. "It'd take two years to get past the last 100 yards."
Other schools, like Central Primary, which already has a turn lane, are being investigated further for reported traffic problems, Lynch said.
The new Bullion Primary School is scheduled to open in August, but residents in the 218-home neighborhood surrounding the new school already want the parish to implement traffic changes as soon as possible.
The school is inside the Bullion Crossing mixed-use development along Airline Highway just west of the Oak Grove area. The residential and commercial neighborhood was originally designed to have a rear connection to Swamp Road in addition entrances and exits on Airline. Swamp Road residents opposed the connection, however, fearing the prospect of school traffic on the substandard, old road.
The parish, in a compromise with school officials, eventually limited the connection to emergency access only, but now the new Bullion Crossing homeowners say they want the parish and school officials to fully open the Swamp Road connection.
Homeowners leaving Bullion Crossing have to cross busy Airline traffic and use J-turns — a kind of modified U-turn with special lanes in the median for traffic storage — to head north to Baton Rouge. The J-turns were part of the traffic improvements authorities required of Bullion Crossing's developer.
Gary Fontenot, president of the subdivision's homeowners association, said traffic backups in the J-turn lanes mean vehicles leaving the subdivision must wait for a split-second break in Airline traffic to zip across the highway.
While many Bullion Crossing residents have adjusted, Fontenot said, he doubts new school bus drivers and parents, some of whom will be coming from the Swamp Road area, will be ready for the risky traffic negotiation.
"We're just saying as a subdivision, we see the issue already," he said.