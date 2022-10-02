A captain with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office was arrested early Sunday morning on a count of first-offense DWI, the Sheriff's Office said in a statement.
Capt. T.J. Gaughf has been suspended indefinitely pending a review by the internal disciplinary review board, the Sheriff's Office said.
At approximately 12:15 a.m. Sunday, Gaughf was stopped by Louisiana State Police after crossing the fog line, on the right side of the lane, on Airline Highway in Duplessis, the Sheriff's Office said.
Gaughf was booked into the Ascension Parish jail after registering a blood alcohol count above the legal limit.
"Any deputy, be they of low or high rank, will be held to the highest standards in law enforcement, and I expect Captain Gaughf to abide by the rules of the Disciplinary Review Board as well as consequences and ruling of the court," Sheriff Bobby Webre said in the news release.