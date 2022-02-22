Many Black Democrats on the East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council made one thing clear on Tuesday when it comes to redistricting: they'll be pushing hard to create at least one more majority-minority district within the city-parish.
Some even argued population changes noted in the 2020 Census could support the creation of two majority-minority districts, which would dramatically shift the balance of power on the council.
Some of the Black council members sharply questioned demographer Mike Hefner at the council's first public redistricting meeting Tuesday. Hefner presented data suggesting there should be 5 majority-Black districts, 6 districts in which Black residents would not be a majority, and one "swing district."
That didn't sit well with Councilman Cleve Dunn Jr., who pointed out that the Census found East Baton Rouge now has more Black residents than White residents.
Hefner, with Geographic Planning and Demographic Services, based his analysis on the 456,781 people counted in the parish's 2020 Census numbers. He said about 46% were Black and about 54% were not Black — including other races and ethnicities besides White.
Hefner said he counted that way because civil rights laws that govern redistricting are concerned with protecting Black representation.
"Black is the protected class and that column is the one we have to watch," he said. "All the others don't matter."
But that way of counting the districts irked Dunn and others.
"We don't lump Asians, Native Americans and Hispanics with Whites," Dunn argued. "That favors the White population increasing their representation. I could see you including them with Blacks because they're minorities as well. But you're putting them with the Whites."
Council Pro Tem LaMont Cole, who is Black, asked if the council needed to follow Hefner's proposal.
"You're in charge of your plan, I'm only here to make sure a particular plan doesn't go outside the bounds of the Voting Rights Act," Hefner said.
"So the council has to come to an agreement of how we want that to be done?" Cole asked.
"Yes," Hefner replied.
Local groups, like the NAACP, have already threatened legal action should the new maps not increase Black representation on the 12-member council.
Currently, the Metro Council is made up of seven White Republicans and five Black Democrats. But many Black community leaders say that no longer reflects the parish's racial make-up.
So far, most of the council members on the council have said they were awaiting discussions and information from the demographer who was hired before commenting on what changes will occur with the single-member district maps.
Each district needs to be within 5% of the "ideal district population" of 38,065. Eight of the districts — 1, 2, 3, 5, 6, 7, 9 and 11 — are outside that limit and will need to be change.
Of those districts, half are majority-White and the other half are majority-Black.
In most of the majority-White districts, White people still significantly outnumber Black people — except in District 1, where the racial gap is a lot closer. In that seat, currently held by Brandon Noel, White people are 51% of the population and Black people make up 43%.
Black people still far outnumber White people in all four of the majority-minority districts.
At Tuesday's meeting, council members began carving out various district lines with Hefner during the first of what is expected to be several public meetings on its redistricting efforts. Those discussions were an informal back and forth, with council members debating over streets, voting precincts and neighborhoods that could feasibly be subtracted and/or added to the current district layouts.
"I'll send out another set of maps for y'all to study and then we'll set up another workshop," he said. "We have until August but we want to finish this sooner."
If the Metro Council fails to approve a reapportionment plan by the deadline, the body could face malfeasance charges and other state penalties.
The Council Administrator's Office is working on possibly having proposed maps available online for the public to review.
But given the lengthy, sometimes contentious discussion around the racial makeups of districts, the body asked Hefner to present more detailed breakdowns of the population data instead of the Black/Non-Black groupings he presented Tuesday.
"I think more categories is fantastic," said Noel. "Give us more data. I understand why you did what you did (but) if we could have access to the raw figures it'll be more appropriate for us to see."