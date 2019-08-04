The Mississippi River in Baton Rouge has been above flood stage for most of 2019, easily breaking the previous record.

But on Sunday, the river finally dropped below 35 feet, ending that 211 day stretch. As of 2 p.m., the Mississippi River was at 34.93 feet, according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasters believe the river will continue to fall through mid-August.

The long duration historic flooding of the Mississippi River has come to an end for the Baton Rouge area! The river reading at BTRL1 has reported a flood stage above 35 feet for a record 211 days! Good news: Forecast calls for continued falls through mid-August! #lawx #flooding pic.twitter.com/LKkyrozR8I — NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) August 4, 2019

This historic stretch of time in flood stage, which started on January 6, shattered a record that had stood since 1927.

The river reached as high as 44 feet earlier this year.

The long stretch of time in flood stage contributed to some anxieties over the potential impact on river traffic and the potential for flooding, especially as hurricane season began.

