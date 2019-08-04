The Mississippi River in Baton Rouge has been above flood stage for most of 2019, easily breaking the previous record.

But on Sunday, the river finally dropped below 35 feet, ending that 211 day stretch. As of 2 p.m., the Mississippi River was at 34.93 feet, according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasters believe the river will continue to fall through mid-August.

This historic stretch of time in flood stage, which started on January 6, shattered a record that had stood since 1927.

The river reached as high as 44 feet earlier this year.

The long stretch of time in flood stage contributed to some anxieties over the potential impact on river traffic and the potential for flooding, especially as hurricane season began.

