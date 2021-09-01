While he drove through some of the Livingston Parish towns hardest hit by Hurricane Ida, Lt. Gene Higginbotham pointed to where trees had been twisted off their trunks by the storm’s powerful gusts.

“There are some where you can see a straight-line wind just lay them all down at once,” the parish Sheriff’s Office veteran said.

The lifelong Holden resident said Ida tore tiles off his roof and downed a few trees on his property. But for the most part, his family was lucky.

For so many others, that wasn’t the case, as evidenced by the scenes he drove past Wednesday morning in his black SUV. Along the roads through Killian and Holden were flattened utility poles, dangling powerlines, broken branches.

“I’m 47 and I’ve never seen anything like this before,” Higginbotham said. “People down here are accustomed to storms and storm surges, but for an event like this, you’ve got people in their 70s and 80s also saying they’ve never seen anything like this.”

Ida roared into Louisiana as a Category 4 storm Sunday afternoon before making her way to the southernmost part of Livingston Parish later that night. With sustained winds of 150 mph at landfall, she was one of the strongest storms in recorded history to strike Louisiana.

The scope of her impact — in the capital region and beyond — has yet to be measured.

Roads blocked by trees and live wires have hindered emergency crews dispatched to Livingston Parish from fully assessing Ida’s destruction. It will take weeks, if not months, to piece together the extent of the physical damage.

Less measurable but more immediately felt, Higginbotham said, is the emotional toll of these kinds of storms. Especially for the southern Livingston communities of Killian, Maurepas, French Village and Holden, which weathered Katrina in 2005 and Isaac in 2012, as well as historic flooding in 2016.

Each new storm brings with it an uneasy combination of apathy and apprehension, he said, as people wait to see if it’s “the big one.”

“It’s a mix of anxiety, of ‘Hey, we’ve been through this before, we’re ready for this,’” Higginbotham said. “But with storms like this, you set a new benchmark. Like, ‘Man, I’ve never been through this before.’”

With Ida, the storm knocked down thousands of trees — many ripped right from their roots — and left more than 85% of the parish without power, even as of Wednesday afternoon.

While flooding was initially a concern for local officials, Livingston Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness Director Brandi Janes said the parish ultimately suffered only moderate inundation.

The bigger problem for residents has been roofs ripped from homes, roads made impassable by fallen trees and floodwaters made even more dangerous by hidden wires. Then there are the compounding effects: fuel shortages resulting in long lines stretching a quarter-mile long from some gas stations.

Those in Ida’s most affected areas can also expect to go without power for the foreseeable future. Entergy spokesman Will Johnson said part of the delay is due to the need to completely replace, not simply repair, several power infrastructure that suffered catastrophic damage this past weekend.

“This is the most devastating thing I believe I’ve been through in 67 years,” parish President Layton Ricks said during a press conference at the Livingston courthouse Wednesday. “It is extremely, extremely emotional for everyone. I cannot illustrate enough: patience, patience, patience.”

As they continued cleanup well into Wednesday, many locals — including Killian resident Stacy Alan Sibley — said that while they’ve grown accustomed to the flooding that comes with hurricane season, they’ve never witnessed wind damage quite like this.

“Usually we’re fighting water, but that’s not what we’re dealing with now. We’re fighting a whole different animal,” he said while resting momentarily beside the makeshift raft he uses to row back and forth in the floodwater outside his home. “Water people are used to, but not the wind. It caught me off guard.”

Sibley was joined by his sister, Elizabeth Sibley English, who made the trek to Killian from her home in Biloxi, Mississippi, to pick up several family members along the hurricane’s path.

The siblings have been in touch with their mother in Holden and plan to bring her back to Mississippi, where English’s house still has power.

Sibley, who also owns a home in Houma, decided to ride out the storm at his place in Killian. He said he’s not sure what to expect when he returns to the coast.

Bad as it was in Killian, English said her brother should count his blessings.

“He’s a lucky one,” she said, because in Houma, “it looks like a bomb went off.”