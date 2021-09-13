Gov. John Bel Edwards urged Louisiana residents Monday to take the threat of Hurricane Nicholas seriously, warning that it could cause life-threatening flash flooding across much of south and central Louisiana, with heavy rainfall beginning Tuesday and lasting through Thursday.

The storm is expected to weaken into a tropical depression as its center moves across Louisiana early Wednesday morning, but Edwards said the track remains uncertain and reminded the public that even an unnamed storm can wreak havoc.

"One of the things we have to guard against is dismissing the threat of this storm because it is not projected currently to reach hurricane strength before reaching landfall," Edwards said.

The eastern edge of the storm, with the heaviest rainfall, is expected to drop 6 to 10 inches of rain over much of southwest Louisiana, which continues to limp along in its recovery after a string of natural disasters, including flash flooding back in May.

Edwards said flooding from this latest storm could be made worse by debris from Hurricane Ida that continues to clog catch basins and drainage systems. Forecasters expect 4 to 8 inches of rain in Baton Rouge and 3 to 5 inches of rain in New Orleans.

Tropical Storm Nicholas arrives on Louisiana's doorstep just two weeks after Hurricane Ida pummeled southeast Louisiana with racecar fast winds that ripped apart homes and knocked out power for more than a million residents.

More than 119,000 customers still don't have power and are struggling to survive in Louisiana's September heat. On Monday, East Baton Rouge Parish's coroner confirmed two additional deaths from heat exhaustion, pushing the total number of heat-related deaths in Hurricane Ida's aftermath to 12.

Edwards issued an emergency declaration on Sunday night in advance of Tropical Storm Nicholas, and on Monday asked President Joe Biden to approve a pre-landfall disaster declaration, which would allow the state to utilize federal resources from Hurricane Ida in its response in southwest Louisiana.

There remain 1,425 people displaced in18 shelters across Louisiana in Hurricane Ida's aftermath, and Edwards said that space is available if folks need to relocate due to Tropical Storm Nicholas. For more information on shelters, text 'LASHELTER' to 898-211 or call 211.

Edwards said there are 1,700 hotel rooms open in New Orleans that are available for those seeking shelter as part of the Transitional Sheltering Assistance program from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

More than 51,000 residents have applied for temporary roofs under Operation Blue Roof, though only 450 have been installed so far, Edwards said.

"I know that bracing for another storm while we’re still responding to and trying to recover from Hurricane Ida is not the position we wanted to be in, but it is the situation that we are prepared for," Edwards said.