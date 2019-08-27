GONZALES — Ascension Parish officials expect a stalled, half-mile road project that would provide the final link in an alternate route to the parish's chemical plants will go out for construction bids in the next two weeks, parish officials said.
The comments this week came in reaction to a recent resolution from the Parish Council calling on the administration to start construction as soon as possible after Parish President Kenny Matassa had been waiting to line up funding from Geismar industrial facilities that would benefit from new road linkage.
Those efforts have proved unsuccessful, however, after more than a year of negotiations with the plants' leadership.
Matassa and one councilman working with him blamed changing leadership among the largest plants, changes to the state tax incentive program and state tax increases that have raised costs for the facilities to the tune of millions of dollars per plant.
"They've changed management. Probably about four or five of the larger industry facilities in the parish have changed management over the last year, year and a half, and, you know, you got different management, that's just like having a different political regime in. It's just no different," Councilman Randy Clouatre recently told a Parish Council committee. "They're running a business, and they're trying to look and see where they're at."
For the past several years, plant managers and local leaders have called for improvements to traffic flow in the La. 30 corridor to ease rush-hour backups. Thousands of drivers use La. 30 daily to reach plants primarily along the highway and the Mississippi River.
The future road would tie Ashland Road, now a primary route from La. 30 to the facilities, with South St. Landry Avenue.
Drivers leaving or headed to Ashland could use the new connector to South St. Landry and also use the recently built the Edenborne Parkway Extension from South St. Landry eventually to reach the La. 44/I-10 interchange.
Completion of the final link would mean drivers could entirely avoid La. 30 and its congested intersections at I-10 and La. 73 and reach plants on the river.
Nearly a year ago, the parish finished clearing and grubbing the path for the new road on land donated by BASF and, at that point, parish officials had said they hoped to have the road built by April.
But that work went on hold while Matassa pursued financial assistance from industries that would benefit and take pressure of the nearly $60 million Move Ascension road program financing a number of projects in Ascension.
Matassa told the Parish Council Transportation Committee earlier this month that he had been close to a deal with then-BASF plant manager Tom Yura but he left the company two weeks later. Yura was one of the more outspoken plant officials regarding La. 30 traffic.
Jerry Lebold, an Ohio native who has been with BASF since 2012, left the company's global headquarters in Germany to replace Yura and lead the Geismar plant. It is the chemical company's largest North American manufacturing plant, a company statement says.
Jolen Stein, a spokeswoman for BASF's Geismar operations, said Tuesday that officials with BASF and other industry leaders met last week with Matassa about the connector but have not yet received a "formal proposal or 'ask' of industry." Matassa has said he was still in talks with industry officials.
"BASF donated the land for the connector road, and we are very interested to see this connector road completed," Stein said.
The full council adopted the resolution Aug. 15 saying the members appreciated Matassa's efforts but noted the road would benefit all residents, not just the plants, which already contribute to the tax base, and urged him, "without any equivocation," to start construction immediately.
A construction cost estimate wasn't immediately available, but the parish built the one-mile Edenborne extension at a cost of $2.59 million. It was opened in October 2017.