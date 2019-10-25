Davis Boswell, 4, knows that Auburn is the football team to root for this weekend as his family, who live in that college town, come down to Baton Rouge to cheer Auburn as it battles the LSU Tigers.

But his heart, however, remains eternally purple and gold. That’s because his heart is not originally his.

When Davis was just months old, he had a heart transplant, courtesy of John Clarke Perry. The six-month-old John Clarke, a child of the LSU-loving Perry family in Monroe, died in November 2015. Within days, his donated heart supplanted Davis’s heart, which was under attack by his own little body.

Through a mutual friend, the two families subsequently connected online and have become deep friends. In addition to tailgating at the annual LSU-Auburn game, the Boswells and the Perrys spend summer vacations together.

On Friday afternoon, the families and their respective children gathered at Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital ahead of Saturday’s big game. Their story is one of many commemorated on the newly opened Silent Heroes digital display, which celebrates dozens of children like John Clarke whose organs were donated to keep other small children alive.

“This whole hallway we consider sacred space,” said Tracie Major, clinical nurse specialist with the hospital.

Amanda Boswell, Davis’s mother, notes the bittersweet quality to the organ transplant process.

”It was very difficult,” she recalled. “In order for your child to survive, something terrible has to happen to another child and another family.”

But that donation has allowed Davis to blossom into a happy young boy.

“Because of that gift, he gets to do all the things little boys do,” she said. “He gets to play soccer. He gets to go to school. He gets to draw his whole family on our walls in the hallway.”

The Perrys also see Davis’s prolonged life as a gift.

“To see this little rascal get around is more healing to us than anything else in the world,” Jonathan Perry said as he pointed at Davis.

The Perrys have not stopped there. Months after their boy’s untimely death, they set up the John Clarke Perry Foundation, which helps families like the Boswells pay for the many expenses associated with organ transplants.

Both families also spread the word about the benefits of organ transplants.

“You know it happens,” said Davis’s father, Tucker Boswell, “but until it’s you, you really don’t have a grasp on it.”

For the October 2016 LSU-Auburn game, they participated in a much-watched ESPN profile that showcased their story. That story prompted thousands of people to sign up as organ donors. The families have continued to spread the word ever since.

“I could tell you a ton of stories about how his story has impacted others, but we would be here all day,” Jonathan Perry told the audience that gathered at the hospital.

The Perry and Boswell families will be signing up organ donors before Saturday's 2:30 p.m. kickoff on the LSU campus at Lot 401, while another location for sign up will be at the corner of South Stadium and Nicholson Drive. And they are scheduled to come out and speak to the crowd after the first quarter of the game.

They won’t stop being rivals, albeit friendly ones.

“We’re Auburn first, LSU second,” said Tucker Boswell. “(Davis) knows the difference.”

Jonathan Perry is predicting a solid LSU win Saturday.

“I think it’s going to be like 34-17, something like that,” as he and his wife, Holly, look at the Boswells, laughing. “Maybe 34-21. We’ll give them a little bit more.”