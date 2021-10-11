Baton Rouge police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing woman.
Angela Lennette, 56, was last seen on Saturday, Oct. 9 in the 2900 block of Seneca Street, BRPD said in a press release. She was last seen wearing a white shirt and blue sweatpants.
Police say they believe Lennette suffers from dementia.
The possibility of foul play has not been ruled out.
Anyone who has any information about Lennette's location is asked to contact police at (225) 389-2000 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.