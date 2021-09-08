The effort to further shrink the proposed boundaries for the controversial city of St. George will resume this month, with the Metro Council set to consider several huge annexation requests to stay in the City of Baton Rouge.

Woman's Hospital and groups of businesses and homeowners have refiled annexation applications with the city-parish. The hospital is asking that its 225-acre main campus on Airline Highway at Stumberg Lane be pulled out of the proposed city of St. George and into Baton Rouge.

It is joined by:

the adjacent 100-acre master planned community known as Materra,

the nearby headquarters of local construction services company H&E Equipment Services

Resource Bank, located in the 9500 block of Jefferson Highway

14 homeowners in the Willow Ridge subdivision as well as a portion of Willow Bay Drive and a triangular plot of private property east of the subdivision

Baton Rouge attorney Charles Landry, with Fishman Haygood law firm, is representing the requests. Landry was traveling Tuesday and could not be reached to comment on the requests.

The annexation requests come as Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome continues her long battle in court to block the creation of a fifth city in the southeastern corner of the parish.

Landry also represented several other businesses that have already successfully petitioned to enter the City of Baton Rouge from an otherwise unincorporated swath of East Baton Rouge Parish. Voters in 2019 approved the creation of St. George within the parish limits, but its incorporation has been on hold amid the legal challenge.

The Metro Council on Wednesday will only consider setting a public hearing for Sept. 22 to possibly vote on the requests. And it'll be the first time many council members will be dealing with the St. George-related annexations —half of the 12-member body are still in the first year of their four-year terms following last fall's elections.

Councilman Dwight Hudson, whose district falls within much of the proposed city's boundaries and who has been a staunch supporter of the incorporation efforts, said Tuesday he hasn't talked to many of the new members yet to see where they fall on the issue.

But his position hasn't changed: He doesn't think the council should be approving any annexation requests while the ongoing legal fight still pending in the background.

"The time to do these type of annexations was before the (incorporation) vote," he said. "Now it's almost like we as a municipality would be poaching a future municipality's potential tax base. That's not the way to treat your neighbor or neighboring municipality."

He added: "And the Willow Ridge requests remains a very silly way for us to annex. To piecemeal a neighborhood like that would be totally unprecedented."

The Willow Ridge residents — who make up only part of the subdivision — had pulled their original annexation petition late last year, vowing to resubmit it once they convinced more of their neighbors to join in their opposition to St. George's creation. But it appears those numbers haven't increased, according to the petition submitted to the council for consideration.

There were 26 other homeowners who came out in opposition of the annexation effort. Some of them questioned how services like garbage collection and fire protection would be handled if the 40-home subdivision was divided between Baton Rouge and St. George.

If approved, the annexations would not only chip away further at the proposed city's boundaries, but would also cut into any projected revenues to St. George's budget configurations, which would depend heavily on property taxes.

The assessed property value of Woman's Hospital is upward of $16.5 million, but much of its campus value is exempt from tax collection, property assessor records show.

The Materra development includes more than $250,000 in assessed property and the H&E Equipment Services headquarters is $1.2 million in assessed property covering a 16-acre site.

Resource Bank's 1.4-acre lot has an assessed value of $230,360, according to property assessor records.

But revenue to St. George's proposed budget would mostly be generated through sales tax, not property taxes, which would remain in parishwide coffers.

Hospital officials said previously they wanted the their campus to align with existing collaborations among the other health care providers in the hospital district formed within Baton Rouge in the Bluebonnet/Essen Lane/Perkins Road area.

H&E Equipment Executive Chairman John M. Engquist has always expressed his opposition to the creation of St. George. Engquist is also involved in the development of Materra.

The petition also seeks to annex a stretch of Airline Highway, which is a state roadway, as part of the request, in addition to Stumberg Lane. Those roadways would connect the properties to the city of Baton Rouge, which is required for annexation to be considered.

"I don't believe any of these businesses will affect us from a sales tax standpoint (but) we are opposed to these annexations," said Drew Murrell, spokesman for the incorporation effort. "I do think it's a shame John Engquist and Charles Landry are using a tragedy to their advantage to slide these in while everyone is trying to recover from Hurricane Ida."