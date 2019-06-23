How about helping some seniors with their “bikes,” or mobies. We need one from St. James Place down to the Rouse’s shopping area. The city just says, they are “soon” to beautify Lee Drive. What does it take to create a “Mobie” path down Lee Drive for a few blocks? We seniors have more than paid our dues through taxes. Time to help us.
"The city-parish will be making improvements to Lee Drive in the near future," says Fred Raiford, director of transportation and drainage for the city-parish.
"The voters approved the MovEBR Plan and Lee Drive from Perkins Road to Highland Road is one of the projects. It will include sidewalks and bike lanes as part of the project.
"Once the priority list of projects is determined then dates can be established to schedule the road improvements."
Street widening request
Are there any plans to widen Hyacinth Avenue at Staring Lane? There are no shoulders on either side and the street is very narrow. On one side you have ditches and on the other side you have mailboxes.
We checked in again with Raiford on this question. He tells us there are no plans at this point to widen Hyacinth Road in that area. "We realize the volume of traffic in the area but no plans are considered at this time."