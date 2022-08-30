High-speed internet access is coming to more than 500 homes and small businesses in Livingston Parish.
Spectrum, an internet service provider, has announced it's been awarded a $1.73 million grant to help fund the Livingston Parish broadband infrastructure expansion.
Spectrum received the funds through the Granting Unserved Municipalities Broadband Opportunities (GUMBO) grant and has also committed to invest another $1.25 million to extend its broadband network in Livingston Parish. The total investment in the Livingston project will be close to $3 million.
Infrastructure limitations in rural Livingston Parish became especially challenging during the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, when children were confined to their homes to complete school work virtually.
Spectrum's $1.73 million grant is part of a $10 million GUMBO award to help connect 2,167 homes and small businesses in three Louisiana parishes: Livingston, St. Landry and St. Tammany. The state's Office of Broadband Development & Connectivity, ConnectLA, distributes the grants.
In St. Landry Parish, the Acadiana Planning Commission reported last year over 1 out of every 3 homes had no broadband access.
U.S. Rep. Garret Graves said Livingston Parish has "waited a long time for this," and that the grant is the result of years of work among the parish, state and federal partners.
“More reliable internet could be the difference in bridging the gap for kids in a ZIP code (area) that may not be able to complete homework at home, or a small business that has been needing a helping hand to increase real-time marketing online," Graves said in a statement.
Jack Varnado, chair of the Link Up LIVINGston Committee, which was formed to address broadband connectivity issues in the parish, said Livingston welcomes the expansion.
“Rep. Buddy Mincey Jr. worked with the Livingston Parish Council to create the Link Up LIVINGston Committee," Varnado said. "The Committee has worked with providers to bring broadband infrastructure investment into Livingston Parish, as well as with other entities to provide digital literacy opportunities.”
Brent Golleher, Spectrum's senior manager of government affairs in Louisiana, said in a statement that "public-private partnerships are a vital strategy for connecting unserved communities."
Vice President Kamala Harris spoke in Sunset earlier this year to promote the $29 million in funding to provide high-speed internet to more than 22,000 households and 3,000 small businesses in rural Louisiana.