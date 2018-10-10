One person was killed in a crash involving an Amtrak train and an 18-wheeler in northern Tangipahoa Parish on Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.
The crash occurred around 2 p.m. at the railroad crossing on La. 51 across from Kent Enterprises in Fluker, according to a press release from the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office.
The driver of the 18-wheeler was the person killed, according to Dawn Panepinto, spokeswoman for the Sheriff's Office. The train was carrying 98 people at the time of the crash, but only minor injuries were reported among the passengers, the news release said.
Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's deputies are currently on scene investigating, and more details will be released as they are available, according to the release.
The identity of the deceased was not released.