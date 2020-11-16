As a new report shines light on LSU's failures to investigate allegations of sexual misconduct and Title IX violations, The Advocate | Times-Picayune wants to hear from those who have been part of similar cases involving the university. USA Today alleges that LSU has failed to properly investigate complaints of sexual assault and misconduct involving football players and other students on campus.
Do you have a similar story to share? We will keep your information confidential, and we will not publish anything you share with us without speaking to you first.