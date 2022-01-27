Two Ascension Parish residents worked with a parish jail inmate to try to smuggle illegal drugs into the Ascension Parish Prison and now face drug, conspiracy and contraband counts, sheriff's deputies said.
Sheriff's narcotics detectives say the inmate, Darrin Leblanc, had asked a woman outside the jail, later identified as Taylor Beeman, to drop off illegal drugs at a specified location so they could be snuck into the jail near Donaldsonville, Sheriff Bobby Webre said in a statement.
Leblanc, 36, of Gonzales, had been in parish jail since mid-October on a felony domestic violence count, a variety of bench warrants and a fugitive warrant, jail records show.
Detectives had received a tip on Jan. 16 about the alleged drug smuggling plan and. For a week afterward, detectives conducted surveillance of the alleged drop-off location.
In the statement, the sheriff did not describe the location but said detectives eventually identified a red Jeep Cherokee as "a vehicle of interest."
Detectives pulled over the Jeep. The driver, Brandi Boyd, told deputies that she was bringing her passenger, Beeman, to drop off a package, Webre said.
Detectives spoke with Beeman and found the package in the Jeep wrapped in black tape. They also found methamphetamine, heroin, marijuana, and Xanax in Beeman’s possession, Webre said.
Beeman 28, of Gonzales, was booked Sunday on counts of possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, Xanax and synthetic marijuana, possession of heroin and marijuana, criminal conspiracy, and attempted introduction of contraband into a penal facility, Webre said.
Boyd, 49, of Prairieville, has been booked on two counts of attempted introduction of contraband into a penal facility and single counts of being a principal, of possession of heroin and methamphetamine.
Leblanc was booked with counts of being a principal, criminal conspiracy, and attempted introduction of contraband into a penal facility.
All three remained in jail Thursday on varying amounts of bail, jail records show.