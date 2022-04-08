The leadership of Baton Rouge's bus system is in turmoil after the results of an administrator's positive drug test were made public, raising questions about how fairly the system's "zero tolerance" drug policy is being enforced.
WBRZ-TV published drug test results it says show Capital Area Transit System Comptroller John Cutrone tested positive for methamphetamine. Members of CATS' oversight board are promising an investigation into why he is still employed there.
“We need to understand the circumstances and get to the bottom of the circumstances," Board of Commissioners President Kahli Cohran said.
A CATS spokesman declined to make Cutrone available for this article. Cutrone did not respond to direct requests for comment.
Meanwhile, CEO Bill Deville said in a statement that his administration is investigating how the results of Cutrone's drug test — which are supposed to be confidential — ended up in the hands of WBRZ-TV, which first reported them. He said Cutrone wasn't even supposed to be randomly tested in the first place, since he is not a "safety-sensitive" employee. And he said Cutrone denied taking illicit drugs.
The human resources employee who administered the test “is no longer with the agency,” according to the statement.
“An investigation is underway in an attempt to determine who released this confidential information to WBRZ,” reads the statement. “In the event that person is still employed by CATS, he or she will be terminated.”
But some CATS board members and the union that represents many of its employees say Deville is wrongly focusing on the leak instead of the test results.
“It’s shameful. All they’re worried about is who leaked it to the media and that he shouldn’t have been tested,” said Anthony Garland, the union's president. “They don’t want to follow their policy for certain people that Bill Deville wants on their property.”
Investigations underway
WBRZ reported on the drug test March 23. Before that, on Feb. 23, CATS' Board of Commissioners held a special meeting to discuss the positive test, Cohran said. The board gathered for a second special meeting this past Tuesday for a "CEO evaluation and a strategy session," according to the agenda. The board entered into an executive session for the duration of both meetings and adjourned without taking any action.
CATS Commissioner Jonathan Hill said he wants the agency to follow its drug policy as written.
“I want to make sure we have a policy that is applicable to everyone and we are not showing favoritism to one person or the other,” Hill said.
Commissioner Patrick Downs took a similar position.
“I am of the opinion we should hold everyone in the organization to the same standard,” Downs said.
Cohran said he wants to find out when Deville learned of the failed drug test and what decisions he made afterward.
“He’s under our charge, he’s accountable to the board,” Cohran said. “Based upon that, we’ll determine if he followed the policies or not or whatever judgements he’s made over the last few months, then it will be up to the board to determine what action we take from there.”
CATS administrators declined to comment when contacted by The Advocate, citing a policy on personnel matters.
Deville responded to the WBRZ story with a statement confirming the authenticity of the drug test. But he also said the the test was administered “in violation of CATS’ existing drug policy,” and announced an investigation to determine who leaked the drug test and promised to fire the source of the leak.
The statement named Cutrone as the employee who tested positive, but said he has denied taking any illicit drug.
Cutrone has been prescribed Adderall, a drug that can produce a positive result for amphetamine, for the past 10 years, the statement said. WBRZ reported Cutrone tested positive for methamphetamine as well as amphetamines, and aired an image of what it says is a test result that indicated Cutrone was positive for both.
"Capital Area Transit System (CATS) is shocked and disappointed that WBRZ would run a story about the drug test of one of CATS’ managerial employees," reads the statement.
The Advocate has not been able to independently verify the authenticity of the test result shown by WBRZ.
Metro Councilwoman Carolyn Coleman, the Metro Council’s representative on the CATS Board of Commissioners, called CATS’ decision to name Cutrone and publish details about his medical history “out of order” and declined to comment further.
Dr. Daniel Buffington, practice director of Clinical Pharmacology Services in Tampa Bay, said Adderall could explain the presence of amphetamines in a drug test, but not methamphetamine.
“(Adderall) can explain the amphetamine, but it doesn’t explain the meth," Buffington said. "That's the difference. ... When amphetamine is circulated through the body and goes through the liver, it does not give off methamphetamine as a byproduct. However, when meth is circulated, it can give off amphetamine."
The only way a drug test could produce a positive result for methamphetamine is if the person being tested has been somehow exposed to meth, Buffington said.
Zero tolerance?
In saying that the administrators shouldn't have been tested in the first place, CATS has raised questions about the extent to which it really has a "zero tolerance" policy — and to whom that policy applies.
Public employees who operate or perform maintenance on public vehicles — or supervise someone who does so — are in “safety-sensitive” positions and must undergo random drug testing under U.S. Department of Transportation regulations.
The U.S. Constitution protects citizens against unreasonable searches under the Fourth Amendment, but the U.S. Supreme Court has held that government employees in "safety-sensitive" or "security-sensitive" positions, such as a bus driver, may be drug tested without suspicion in order to protect public safety.
CATS’ drug policy outlines a process for the random drug testing of its “safety-sensitive” employees and allows for the testing of any employee if there is “reasonable suspicion” that they are impaired at work.
Cohran said he was told by CATS administrators that the test given to Cutrone was random.
“Everyone is subject to drug testing, but not everyone is subject to random drug testing,” Cohran said.
The CATS union argues it's unfair for leaders to have zero tolerance for rank-and-file workers but not higher-ranking employees. Garland noted that some drivers have been fired for failing drug tests.
“CATS wrote that zero-tolerance policy,” Garland said. “That’s their policy. They need to follow it.”
While a "drug free" workplace is required for public transit agencies under various federal and state statutes, "zero tolerance" policies are not part of those mandates.
Buffington urged caution when drawing conclusions from the result of any drug test. Illicit drugs can show up simply as a result of exposure to the drug, whether from close contact with someone using the drug or from someone unknowingly handling trace amounts of the drug on money or in public settings prior to be tested, Buffington said. Employees who fail a drug test could instead be placed on a probationary status and undergo regular drug screening to ensure no further contact with a drug, Buffington said.
'“This is a science or speculation issue," Buffington said. "We need public transit to be safe, but we need a rational, clinical interpretation of these and more of a plan than saying, 'Your test came back positive. You are now terminated.'"