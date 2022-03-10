Baton Rouge and New Orleans cyclists are partnering to create a network of emergency pit stop locations to help for people riding their bikes around the two cities.
Bike Baton Rouge and Bike Easy, the cities’ cycling advocacy groups, aim to secure sponsorships from 10 businesses in each city. The money from the sponsorships will be used to purchase emergency supplies in bundles housed at the sponsors, forming a web of businesses where cyclists in need of spare parts, air for their tires or even sunscreen on a sunny day can stop for relief, Bike Baton Rouge board President Lynley Farris said.
“Riders will be able to get access to them to be able to continue biking through whatever has temporarily disabled them,” Farris said.
The month-long campaign to secure sponsorships coincides with Bike Easy’s April Challenge, which encourages residents of New Orleans to ride their bicycle more frequently, Bike Easy Executive Director Allene La Spina said.
“We’ve tried to expand our network this year and think more regionally instead of locally,” La Spina said. “We figured it was an opportunity to spread that to Baton Rouge as well and get the message to different areas of southern Louisiana.”
April’s partnership marks the first time the two advocacy groups have ever worked together.
By partnering, Farris hopes the campaign will receive more attention from local businesses and residents in New Orleans and Baton Rouge.
“It’s really to get more businesses self aware of the fact that bicycle commuter culture is growing in both cities,” Farris said. “They may have staff and a large presence of customers … that are riding on bicycles now. We want these businesses to sponsor these kits to keep growing that commuter culture and making it easy for the existing people that are already out bicycling, and then for the people that are just starting to know they have this support.”
Working together, the two groups eventually hope to secure more partnerships that will allow them to leave the emergency kits at gyms, coffee shops and other gathering places around the two cities, Farris said.
As the start of construction on the Interstate 10 widening project in 2023 quickly approaches, Farris said she sees efforts like the April sponsorship drive as a tool for educating the public about alternative forms of transportation.
“All of these events we do, yes, they’re fun … but the ultimate aim is to show it can be more than just fun,” Farris said. “You can actually use cycling as your main form of transportation and bypass all the congestion that we have and will be having.”
The city-parish is seeking to facilitate alternative forms of transportation, like cycling and the city’s bus system, in preparation for the start of the construction and expected increase in traffic congestion, city-parish Chief Administrative Officer Darryl Gissel said.
The city-parish’s MOVEBR program is spending roughly $800 million on various transportation infrastructure projects around the parish in hopes of improving the city’s traffic congestion, according to the city-parish. New sidewalks, bike lanes and safe intersections for pedestrians and cyclists are cropping up across Baton Rouge as part of the effort, Gissel said.
“Any of our new roadways are being built to these model standards for pedestrians and to lessen the burden of traffic on the public,” Gissel said.
Baton Rouge’s cycling infrastructure is “patchy,” but has improved greatly over the last decade, Farris said. As more projects are completed that improve traveling for cyclists, and the traffic worsens, Farris said she hopes more residents will see the benefits of leaving their car behind.
“Nothing brings us more joy than passing everyone stuck in traffic on Government Street stuck in traffic and we are riding in that bike lane right past them,” Farris said.