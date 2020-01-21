The Bridge Center for Hope's board of directors decided Tuesday to locate the city-parish's new psychiatric stabilization and detox center at 3455 Florida Blvd. — a vacant property owned by board member Collis B. Temple Jr.
The Bridge Center's attorney, Murphy J. Foster III, said Temple has agreed to step down from the board to avoid a conflict of interest. Temple did not attend Tuesday's meeting.
The decision to locate at Temple's property was made on a recommendation from RI International, a nonprofit contractor specializing in mental health and substance abuse services that was selected in August to operate the facility.
In a presentation before the Bridge Center's board, officials from RI International said the lease rate for the site was 50 percent cheaper than the one negotiated with Baton Rouge General's Mid-City campus.
Any renovations to BR General's Mid City campus would require approval from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, a potentially lengthy process that could further delay the center's opening.
Construction at Temple's site could begin as soon as a lease is finalized, RI officials noted. That would mean the Bridge Center would be up and running sooner rather than later.
The nonprofit's board of directors unanimously accepted the recommendation. Officials with RI International expect a lease to be signed by the start of February.
The 24-bed facility, which is slated to open in the spring, is expected to treat up to 5,000 residents a year facing a mental health or substance abuse crisis and will serve as an alternative to an emergency room or the parish prison. It will be funded through a 1.5-mill property tax voters approved in December 2018 that's projected to raise around $6 million a year.