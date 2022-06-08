Baton Rouge dogs bite postal workers at some of the highest rates in the nation, according to the U.S. Postal Service.
The city saw 15 canine attacks in 2021, putting it in the top 25 cities in the country. That's the same number as Indianapolis, In., which has four times as many people.
Baton Rouge was the only Louisiana city to make the list.
USPS designated June 5 through June 11 as National Dog Bite Awareness week to promote responsible dog ownership.
“Each year, nearly 6,000 employees are attacked by dogs while on their routes,” said Linda DeCarlo, USPS Occupational Safety and Health Senior Director. “Please deliver for us by being responsible pet owners and make sure your dogs are secured when our carrier comes to your mailbox.”
Mail carriers are trained to be alert when approaching dogs and to ensure they don’t startle them, USPS said. They use dog alert tools on their scanners so they know of hazardous dogs on their routes.
If a postal worker is attacked, the USPS advises them to use their mail satchel to create a barrier between their body and the dog.
“I was bit by a dog on my leg recently and my mail satchel helped shield me,” said Francisco Juarez, a letter carrier who delivers in Houston, in a news release. “The sound of a dog barking while on my route puts me on high alert and I try to be ready to protect myself.”
Dog owners should assume that their normally friendly dog will not bite a mail carrier, the postal service said. Dogs should be restrained on a leash, inside the home or behind a fence when the mail service arrives.
Owners can use the postal service’s Informed Delivery tool to keep track of the letters and packages being delivered each day, so their dogs are secured ahead of time.
“While it’s a dog’s natural instinct to protect their family and home, we ask all customers to act responsibly by taking safety precautions with their dogs while the mail is being delivered,” said Louisiana District Manager Yulonda Love.