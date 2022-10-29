A fireball, a kind of extra bright meteor, flashes across the Baton Rouge sky on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. Steven Tilley, president of the Baton Rouge Astronomical Society captured the fireball with special sky viewing cameras he owns. Fireballs are common in the Earth’s sky but aren’t always seen. Another fireball was spotted over Baton Rouge and the New Orleans area about 6:56 a.m. Wednesday, Oct 26, 2022.