Authorities arrested at least eight people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Thursday and noon Friday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Michael Kelson, 25, 3358 Pierre Road, Darrow, first-offense DWI, careless operation, driver's license suspended or revoked and resisting an officer.
- Orlando Lorenzo, 36, 7913 Bles Ave., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, parking where prohibited, driver's license required and possession of alcoholic beverage in vehicle.
- Derrick Myles, 41, 23995 Harmason St., Plaquemine, second-offense DWI and improper lane usage.
- Steven Nguyen, 29, 2013 Chippewa St., New Orleans, second-offense DWI, reckless operation, diver's license suspended or revoked, aggravated flight from an officer and possession of alcoholic beverage in vehicle.
- Elizabeth Sales, 22, 2524 Gates Circle, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI and failure to signal/improper turn.
- Angie Taylor, 32, 829 Louisiana Ave., Baton Rouge, second-offense DWI, equipment violation and other laws of the road.
- Hugo Us, 12727 Coursey Blvd., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, reckless operation, hit and run, speeding, improper lane usage and careless operation.
- Shownzay Wilson, 52, 8183 Gladewood Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI and improper lane usage.