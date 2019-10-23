Fire investigators believe an early-morning fire at a vacant house in the Downtown East area was caused by a trespasser trying to stay warm.

The blaze was reported just after 5:15 Wednesday morning on N. 17th Street.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, crews arrived at the scene and found smoke coming from the house. The fire—which had spread to the attic—was contained in under 15 minutes.

No injuries were reported.

Officials say the house sustained $10,000 in damage.

As cooler weather approaches south Louisiana, fire officials have released a list of heating safety tips for staying warm.

Crews also responded to a separate, overnight house fire on Dalton Street. BRFD says that fire was called in around 3 a.m. Wednesday and was caused by an electrical short in the attic.

All occupants were able to get out of the home without any injuries.

The home sustained heavy smoke damage estimated around $25,000.