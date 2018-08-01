Child welfare workers and animal advocates are welcoming a new state law that protects "good Samaritans" who resort to busting out the window of a parked car to save a child or animal facing imminent danger from being left unattended.

Advocates say the new law, which took effect Wednesday, helps ease the hesitations some people might have about getting involved when they see a child or animal stuck inside a car, especially during extreme heat.

Janette Fennell, president of national nonprofit organization kidsandcars.org, said in many cases where a child has died after being left unattended in a hot car, people have admitted walking past the vehicle in a parking lot and not doing anything because nothing protected them from liability for property damage if they broke out a window to rescue the child.

"We want people to get more involved, but some are less likely out of fear of getting in trouble," Fenell said. "These types of laws helps people not to worry about getting involved."

On average, 37 kids die across the nation from vehicular heathstrokes each year, according to a report published by kidsandcars.org.

Louisiana is ranked seventh in the nation for total number of children who died from heatstrokes after being left unattended in parked cars. Between 1993 to 2017, there have been 31 reported child vehicular heatstroke deaths, kidsandcars.org reports.

Alicia Vial, spokeswoman for the Louisiana chapter of the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, said the new law also provides protection for people who act to rescue animals.

"Not only is this law helpful for members of the public, our officers now have the ability to take action," Vial said. "Our humane officers weren't allowed to break windows when we got calls. We would have to call in the police department to get access."

Vial said Louisiana SPCA, a New Orleans-based nonprofit organization dedicated to eliminating animal suffering, received 23 calls so far this year regarding animals left abandoned in vehicles during extreme heat.

Louisiana SPCA drafted and proposed the Good Samaritan law, which was introduced in the state Legislature by Sen. Troy Carter, D-New Orleans.

Louisiana joins more than 20 other states in the country that have enacted similar laws.

While the new law protects a person from liability if they damage a vehicle in order to save an endangered child or animal, there are certain conditions that must be met in order for those protections to apply.

The owner of the vehicle is absent and cannot readily be found, the animal must be a cat or dog, the Samaritan must believe the kid or animal is in imminent danger of dying or suffering harm and the vehicle must be locked with no other reasonable means of getting inside.

The law also doesn't protect a person from liability if the animal or child is injured as a result of being rescued.

"If you have to gain access into someone's vehicle, do so very carefully and protect yourself in the process," Vial said.

Advocates suggest taking these steps before trying to gain access into a person's vehicle to save and animal or child:

Try and find the owner of the vehicle

Contact law enforcement before entering the vehicle

Use reasonable force

Leave a note on the windshield with your contact information, reason for entry and the location of the minor or animal.

Remain with the child or animal in a safe location until emergency responders arrive.