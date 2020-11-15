One person was killed and two people were injured in a crash around 5:50 p.m. Saturday in the 8900 block of South Choctaw Drive, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.
A five-year-old girl was one of those injured and was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.
Kerrone Williams, 49, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators said Williams was driving south on Oak Villa Boulevard. While attempting to make a left turn onto South Choctaw Drive, his vehicle was hit by a truck heading west on South Choctaw Drive.
The other driver, a 65-year-old man, was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.