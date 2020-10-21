The state Board of Ethics has charged two members of a local groundwater commission with conflict-of-interest violations.

Ryan Scardina and Dennis McGehee both sit on the Capital Area Ground Water Conservation Commission, which oversees the aquifer from which much of the Baton Rouge area draws its drinking water. Both men are also long-serving salaried employees of Baton Rouge Water Co., which the commission regulates.

That's a violation of an ethics law, charging documents say, that prohibits public servants from receiving a thing of value from a company they regulate.

Scardina and McGehee declined to comment on the charges.

The Louisiana Environmental Action Network filed a conflict-of-interest complaint with the commission on May 15, 2019, targeting the two men and four other commissioners with alleged connections to other major users of the aquifer that are regulated by the commission.

The complaint says the other commissioners have ties to Entergy Corp., Georgia-Pacific and ExxonMobil, which, like Baton Rouge Water, are among the largest single users of the aquifer.

For several years, the Capital Area Ground Water Conservation Commission has come under fire for not acting quickly enough to address creeping salt water intrusion in the Southern Hills Aquifer, the drinking water source for 600,000 people.

Environmental groups like LEAN and retired Army Lt. Gen. Russel Honore' have charged that the commission should try to push big industrial users off the aquifer and toward the Mississippi River — as other industries down-river have been doing for generations.

The salt water's encroachment into the fresh water source is directly tied to the level of pumping from the aquifer. Such a move could be costly and also raise complications in the processes for those companies that now have access to cleaner groundwater.

LEAN, Honore' and others have also accused the commissioners with industrial ties of slow-walking attempts to address the long-term salt water issue. The commission was specifically empowered to address that issue through regulatory powers over big users when the Legislature created the commission in the mid-1970s.

The panel has authority over a six-parish area and has 18 members who are nominated by a variety of groups with an economic interest in the aquifer: farmers, ranchers, industries, municipal users, state agencies and the parishes in its jurisdiction. The governor makes all the appointments.

The commission can set conservation policy for the aquifer and also sets and charges groundwater pumping fees of major users in the service of long-term management goals. The commission is currently working on a strategic plan for the aquifer that could propose major regulatory steps.

Baton Rouge Water has 65 groundwater wells in the Southern Hills Aquifer. In 2018, the company withdrew 24.2 billion gallons of water, the largest of any single user regulated by the commission.

Scardina has worked for Baton Rouge Water since late June 1982 and is currently a technical services manager, the ethics charging document says. McGehee has worked for Baton Rouge Water since December 1984 and is currently a water production foreman, the ethics document says

The men were charged in a closed-door meeting of the Ethics Board on July 2 and the alleged violations have since appeared on the agency's website. Under the state's ethics code, the board serves as investigative entity that does a lot of work in private and can bring charges or decline to do so.

Kathleen Allen, ethics administrator, said the men's cases can now go before an administrative law judge, which is a public process, or a settlement can be reached.

She said on Tuesday that no hearing had been set yet for either man.

While LEAN's complain was made public at the time it was filed -- they are supposed to be confidential -- word of what had come of the accusations has been limited. Some commissioners said this week they couldn't recall if the full body had been formally told that Scardina and McGehee were charged.

Marylee Orr, the executive director of LEAN who filed the complaint, said she had not been informed by the Ethics Board that Scardina and McGehee had been charged but only learned recently that their charging documents were online.

She said she hasn't heard about the status of any potential cases for the other commissioners named in her complaint, saying she called the board and left a message again on Tuesday to check.

Allen, the ethics administrator, said people who file complaints and those who are the subject of a complaint are informed about the status of those complaints once the board makes a decision to charge, not charge or close a case with a private warning.

"If someone files a complaint, then they are notified of the action that is taken," she said.

Allen said she can't confirm or deny the existence of the LEAN complaint, if it was related to the charges brought against Scardina and McGehee, or discuss their cases.