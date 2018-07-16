Three animals injured in the jaguar attack at the Audubon Zoo in New Orleans were taken to the LSU veterinary medicine school for treatment, but the university says it is limited on what it can say about its work on the exotic animals.

Spokeswoman Ginger Guttner of the vet school says privacy rules prohibit the school from commenting on the treatment provided, but did acknowledge that the school did tend to three animals.

LSU spokesman Ernie Ballard said animals don’t fall under the “HIPAA” rules that cover medical records for people, but said in a message to The Advocate the medical records are protected by law. He said “the Louisiana Veterinary Practice Act states that the information within veterinary medical records is considered privileged and confidential. It must not be released except by court order or consent of the owner of the patient.”

Six animals died Saturday after the 3-year-old male jaguar, Valerio, escaped his enclosure at the Audubon Zoo. Two other animals died Sunday of their injuries, and the last animal injured in the attack, a fox named Rusty, died Monday.

In all, five alpacas, three foxes and one emu were killed. No people were injured in the incident.

A zoo employee discovered the escape about 7:20 a.m. Saturday, before the zoo was open to the public, according to a zoo statement. The employee sounded the alarm and locked himself in a building while a response team located the jaguar and shot it with a tranquilizer dart.

An ongoing investigation showed “the roof of the (jaguar) habitat was compromised,” allowing Valerio to escape, the Audubon statement said. The zoo said zookeeper error is not suspected.

The zoo reopened on Sunday to an apparently normal weekend crowd, though the jaguar exhibit remained closed.