If former state Rep. Steve Carter wins the race for East Baton Rouge mayor-president, he says voters should expect a top-to-bottom restructuring of city-parish government.

"I don't have a problem imploding the entire system," Carter said. "I think we need whole-scale change."

He wouldn't mind if the Legislature gave the mayor-president the power to take control over the parish school system. He said he's interested in the idea of combining the Baton Rouge Police Department with the Sheriff's Office.

Carter says he'd accept applications for a new police chief. He said Chief Murphy Paul may be the best person for the job, but he isn't committed to keeping him on the job if a better candidate emerges.

He called the building permit process "a nightmare" and suggested outsourcing that and other operations.

"I'm willing to look at anything. Nothing is off the table," Carter said.

To fill gaps in the city-parish budget, Carter has proposed redirecting tax dollars dedicated to special revenue funds — like the Library, BREC and Council on Aging — into the general fund. That would require a vote of approval from residents, but Carter said it could free up funding for pay raises for police officers or bolster resources for other city-parish operations.

"We're not cleaning the ditches like we should. We're not filling the potholes like we should," Carter said. "Can some of this dedicated money be better spent in other areas?"

Since entering the race, Carter, a Republican, has said repeatedly in interviews that he doesn't think incumbent Sharon Weston Broome has done a bad job, but he thinks he can do better — specifically, when it comes to unifying the parish.

Carter said there shouldn't be a dividing line between north and south Baton Rouge and said city-parish leaders need to sit down and talk with residents of all backgrounds to better understand the issues they face.

Carter, who represented Southdowns, Bocage and Jefferson Place in the Legislature, acknowledges he has a lot to learn about the struggles faced by residents living north of Florida Boulevard. He's never ridden a CATS bus, for example, something he admits is a problem.

"I do think Steve recognizes his shortcomings, and that's important if you're going to be able to govern effectively," said Dan Claitor, a former state senator. Claitor said he hasn't settled on a candidate to support yet.

To attract businesses, Carter said Baton Rouge needs to clean up its litter and urban blight. He said he'd work to bring several medium-sized firms to the city with the hope that someday they'll grow into Fortune 500 corporations.

Carter, 76, served three terms in the state legislature representing House District 61 beginning in 2007. There, he carved out a portfolio primarily focused on infrastructure and education.

He was chairman of the House Education Committee from 2012-15, where he sponsored two landmark bills in 2012 that expanded school vouchers statewide and toughened teacher tenure rules.

He said he's not afraid of being controversial or stepping outside the norms of the GOP. He cites his failed attempt in 2017 to increase the state gasoline tax by 17 cents per gallon, or $510 million per year, to pay for infrastructure improvements.

"I don’t have a problem with compromise," Carter said. "My ideas aren’t etched in stone."

Carter was born and raised in Baton Rouge, and, aside from a five-year stint in the Air Force, he's spent his entire life in the parish. He attended LSU, where he had his first taste of politics as student body president, and later worked for the university's Athletic Department, first as a tennis coach and then as assistant athletic director. He also owned a sporting goods store and, for two decades, ran a tennis camp for kids.

Carter entered the race for mayor-president at the last minute, catching political observers by surprise. He says he had toyed with the idea of running previously, but shelved those ambitions in June after undergoing a total knee replacement. He feared he wouldn't recover in time.

On the evening of the final day of qualifying, Carter, feeling healthier than expected, took the plunge: “My wife said, ‘Well, there’s no way you can win if you don’t qualify.”

That surprised Councilman Matt Watson and businessman Jordan Piazza. The two other GOP candidates for mayor-president both said Carter told them he didn't plan on running.

Others challenging Broome, a Democrat, include current state Rep. C. Denise Marcelle, a Democrat; Baton Rouge attorney "E Eric" Guirard, an Independent; and Frank Smith III, a Republican.

The move also startled Lane Grigsby, a top GOP donor who had backed Carter in his failed bid for a state Senate seat last November. Grigsby made headlines when he tried to push Carter's opponent out of an odd three-way runoff, promising a judgeship instead.

Grigsby said he doesn't plan on supporting Carter this go-around.

"To rush down and qualify without discussing it with any leaders of the parish is unbelievable," Grigsby said. "I would suggest a little bit of ego is involved."

Carter admits he doesn't have all the answers, but he's eager to learn.

"I'm willing to listen and I'm willing to try," Carter said. "I'm not saying I'm going to be successful at everything, but doggone it I'm not satisfied with the way it is right now."

