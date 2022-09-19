More drivers died on Louisiana roads in 2021 than in any year in over a decade, highlighted by an all-time high in pedestrian fatalities across the state and in East Baton Rouge Parish.
According to the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission, 972 people died on Louisiana roads in traffic fatalities in 2021, a 17 percent increase from 828 statewide in 2020.
East Baton Rouge Parish lead all parishes in the state with 104 fatalities across a total of 99 fatal crashes, compared to Orleans Parish in second place with 69 total fatalities across 62 crashes.
While Orleans Parish used to have more traffic deaths each year, East Baton Rouge has seen more traffic deaths since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Louisiana Highway Safety Commission spokesman Mark Lambert said.
Since 2020, East Baton Rouge has had 247 traffic fatalities to 98 traffic fatalities in Orleans Parish.
Pedestrian deaths have been particularly prevalent in East Baton Rouge as 25 of the total 104 traffic fatalities across the parish in 2021 were pedestrians.
"You already have a pretty stable pedestrian population in New Orleans where people walk a lot more," Lambert said. "Baton Rouge is a much more automobile-centric city. With the pandemic, it’s possible more people started walking, so you have more pedestrians.”
Since the start of 2020, East Baton Rouge has logged 16 percent of the state's total pedestrian deaths, followed by Orleans Parish at 10 percent.
Of the pedestrians killed in East Baton Rouge last year, Lambert said, many were in similar areas of the city-parish when they were hit.
Lambert said that downtown, the areas along Interstate 110 up to where the interstate crosses with Airline Highway, near LSU campus and the Gardere area were where most pedestrian fatalities took place.
The common thread, Lambert said, was the number of pedestrians walking in those areas.
"On campus and in places like the Gardere area, you have a lot of people walking in those neighborhoods," he said. "We also see a lot of pedestrians that are being hit at night along Airline Highway north of Florida Boulevard."
Lambert noted the pandemic marked a significant change in the number of traffic fatalities across East Baton Rouge as more aggressive drivers led to the rise in deaths.
"We're seeing dramatic increases in aggressive driving and speeding that started with the lockdown in 2020 where, for the first time in a long time, the interstate was clear and some aggressive drivers took advantage of that," he said. "We were seeing a lot of single-vehicle fatalities."
Helmut Schneider, the state's top traffic analyst and executive director of the Center for Analytics and Research in Transportation Safety at LSU, who conducted the research, said the aggressiveness of drivers was a major cause of the spike in traffic deaths.
“Driver behavior certainly changed during COVID-19,” Schneider said in a LHSC statement. "Drivers might change their behavior to be more risk-averse … but that is likely a slow process. It will take a while.”
In an effort to reduce the number of traffic fatalities across the city-parish, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome earlier this month announced an initiative that promises a "commitment to a goal of zero fatalities and serious injuries on our roads and streets by 2040."
To monitor progress toward the goal of zero fatalities, Broome said, the city-parish has also committed to cutting fatalities in half by 2030 and by two-thirds by 2035.
“Our residents and businesses tell us safety is their biggest concern while using our streets,” Broome said. “That’s why the city-parish has undertaken a multi-year effort to reduce local road deaths and injuries that often exceed numbers experienced by other comparable municipalities.”
Broome noted that the city-parish has used revenue from the MOVEBR capital improvement program to redesign and rebuild roads, streets and intersections to add new safety features.
“With more than 65 additional miles of new bike lanes and over 100 miles of additional sidewalks currently in planning or design as part of our MOVEBR program, we are working to make our streets safer and more accessible for everyone,” she said.
Lambert said people walking on the side of the roadway or on a sidewalk should walk towards oncoming traffic to avoid getting hit.
"If you’re walking with traffic on the right side of the road, you’re three times more likely to get hit and killed than if you were walking against traffic,” he said.
For drivers, Lambert said to keep a watchful eye and to always wear a seatbelt because it has saved the lives of thousands of Louisiana drivers through the years.
"If you're driving, just be careful and be watchful because there are a lot more people out walking and riding bicycles than there used to be," he said.
While Louisiana is experiencing an increase in traffic deaths, the number of fatalities is in line with national trends. Last year, the U.S. had the largest year-to-year increase ever reported through the national data system.
Here are the top 5 deadliest parishes in 2021:
East Baton Rouge Parish: 104
Orleans Parish: 69
Calcasieu Parish: 56
Caddo Parish: 47
Jefferson Parish: 45
Traffic fatalities for East Baton Rouge Parish
2022 year to date: 54
2021: 104
2020: 89
2019: 59
2018: 66
2017: 69
2016: 51
2015: 41
Trends in state crashes, fatalities
There was a disturbing increase last year — 32% — in cases of people driving while intoxicated/impaired, said Schneider, the state's analyst.
Here are some more 2021 statewide trends identified by Schneider:
- 174 interstate fatalities, representing a staggering 49% increase over 2020.
- an all-time high of 185 pedestrian fatalities, an increase of nearly 27 percent over 2020.
- a 17% increase in crashes that caused moderate or severe injuries.
- a 4.9% increase in motorcycle fatalities, which had been on the decline in previous years.
- a 2.9% increase in bicycle fatalities.