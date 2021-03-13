A family of four safely escaped a fire that broke out Friday evening in their home in the Broadmoor-Sherwood Forest area, according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department.
Officials said a neighbor alerted the family to the fire after 6 p.m., and firefighters arrived in the 10000 block of Kenlee Dr. to find flames coming from an attached storage room.
The fire was contained to the storage room and attic, but the rest of the home was damaged by smoke and water.
A cat was also rescued, BRFD said.
No one was injured in the blaze. The fire's cause is unknown.