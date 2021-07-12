AMITE CITY — An Amite City councilman indicted in January on eight felony election fraud charges pleaded guilty Monday to one misdemeanor count after striking a deal with the district attorney.

Emanuel Zanders, an eight-year District 3 councilman and former Amite City Mayor Pro Tem, will resign from his council seat as part of the deal.

“This is the outcome that will allow Mr. Zanders to have peace,” said Zanders’ lawyer, Michelle A. Charles, outside of the Tangipahoa Parish Courthouse Monday. “Sometimes it’s better to have peace than to be right.”

Zanders, 52, previously faced eight felony counts of election fraud stemming from an investigation by the Louisiana Secretary of State and Attorney General Jeff Landry’s office. That investigation coincided with a nationwide push by some Republican officials in the latter months of former president Donald Trump’s term to crack down on fraud in local elections.

Zanders won a third term on the Amite City Council on Dec. 5, 2020 when he won a runoff election by 19 votes over local businesswoman Claire Bel.

The Tangipahoa Parish Registrar of Voters contacted the Secretary of State's office in October after noticing some voter registration forms had been submitted with fraudulent addresses, Landry said in January. Investigators found one vacant lot in District 3 where six people were registered to vote and a second vacant address where 16 people were registered to vote.

Landry’s office could not immediately be reached for comment Monday.

Zanders is set to be sentenced July 28. If he fails to tender his resignation from the Council before then, Zanders risks the felony charges being reinstated, judge Charlotte Foster said in Monday's hearing.

Charles told Foster that Zanders has already prepared his resignation and will submit it to the Secretary of State's office in the coming days.

Check back for updates to this breaking story.