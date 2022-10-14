As tensions neared a boiling point between a troubled Baton Rouge teen and her mom in recent weeks, the girl began urging a 16-year-old boy she had met in online chats to end the dispute by shooting her mother dead, a person familiar with the case said.
The plot came to a swift conclusion late Wednesday when the boy unleashed a volley of gunfire on the mother at an apartment inside a tony complex at the southern tip of East Baton Rouge Parish. Authorities said 33-year-old Markeshia Stone, whom sources and neighbors of the family identified as the mother of the girl involved in the plot, died after being transported to a nearby hospital.
The teens arrested in the ensuing hours were two of 17 juveniles booked this year in connection to killings in the city-parish, East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore said, citing statistics his office maintains.
The two teens, both 16, appeared wearing orange jumpsuits in a low-ceilinged juvenile courtroom on Friday, where a judge ordered them held in juvenile detention for the coming weeks. The severity of the allegations against them, however, means their cases could soon be moved to the adult justice system, the judge warned in separate hearings.
“If the matter is transferred to adult court, you could be facing a life sentence,” juvenile district judge Adam J. Haney told the girl.
Moore’s office has elected to push for adult charges for some teens accused of recent similar crimes, like a youth arrested for a carjacking that left a Southern University student dead in March.
On Friday, attorneys from the East Baton Rouge Office of the Public Defender asked Haney to delay preliminary hearings for both teens for several weeks to allow time for deliberations over whether the cases should move to adult court. Haney set the girl’s hearing for December and the alleged male shooter's for November.
Responding to queries from Haney about whether she understood the severity of the case and how it would progress in the weeks ahead, the girl simply nodded. “Yes, sir,” the male youth said when asked the same questions.
As a sheriff's deputy guided the boy out of the courtroom at the close of the hearings, he allowed Stone's accused shooter to pause for brief embrace with his own mother, who sat in court to support him.
For allegedly shooting Stone, the teen faces charges of second degree murder and juvenile in possession of a firearm. Stone's daughter, meanwhile, faces a charge of principal to second degree murder, according to Casey Rayborn Hicks, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office.
The two youths initially met online, according to the person familiar with the case, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to publicly discuss the teens’ relationship. They began talking at a time when the mother’s relationship with her daughter was growing increasingly volatile.
Over multiple conversations they developed the plan for the boy to slay Stone, the person said.
Hicks said Thursday that detectives are still investigating motives behind the killing. But the accused shooter confessed in an interview with detectives to planning and carrying out Stone's slaying, Hicks said.
The apartment complex off Jefferson Highway where Stone was slain, billed as a luxury housing facility with several ponds, a pool and other amenities, was the site of another shooting in 2019 where a sheriff's deputy fatally shot an alleged suspect in a confrontation at a 95-year-old grandmother's birthday party.
Stone's shooting on Wednesday came amid a slight uptick in Baton Rouge’s homicide rate, which has nonetheless dissipated sharply in 2022 compared to last year’s record-breaking spate of slayings, Advocate records show. The newspaper tracks intentional and unjustified killings in East Baton Rouge Parish, offenses that fit the FBI's crime reporting criteria for manslaughter and murder.
There have been 85 such killings in the city-parish in 2022 as of Oct. 10 compared to 81 by the same date in 2020 and 111 last year, the newspaper’s records show. The data is preliminary and may change if some killings are later ruled justified or unintentional, or vice versa.
But the past several weeks saw at least a modest rise in the violence. Thirteen people were slain in the city-parish between Sept. 8 and Oct. 13, compared to seven in the prior four weeks. The data is preliminary and may change if some killings are later ruled justified, or vice versa.
Stone’s slaying reflects a trend of more youths being caught up in the criminal justice system amid a failure of social services and general disruption in the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic, some officials say. On Friday, police arrested another 16-year-old for a killing outside a small grocery store on Terrace Avenue earlier this week.