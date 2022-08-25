When Michael Kidd-Gilchrist came to Baton Rouge a decade ago, it was to help his University of Kentucky basketball team trounce LSU 74-50. Wednesday, he was in a more giving mood.
Kidd-Gilchrist, who won a national championship in his only college season and went on to play nine years in the National Basketball Association, has started a foundation called Change & Impact and travels the country raising awareness and lobbying for more resources for people who stutter. Kidd-Gilchrist stutters, and he says many who stutter can’t afford the level of therapy that helped him so much when he was a major-college student-athlete.
“I am very, very passionate about this type of stuff,” Kidd-Gilchrist said. “I hope to one day make a real change.”
Kidd-Gilchrist visited Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Health Pediatrics at Goodwood to visit with two young stuttering patients, their families and the physicians and staff who help them. He said he has met with U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy to advocate changes that will lead to therapy sessions receiving more insurance coverage. Cassidy hasn’t made a commitment on the issue, Kidd-Gilchrist said.
“I’m very concerned about that,” Kidd-Gilchrist said. “Therapy isn’t covered by insurance. That’s not right. If we can’t communicate, what do we have? If we’re not going to help with that, that’s not right.”
Kidd-Gilchrist, who grew up in Elizabeth, New Jersey, has stuttered since early childhood and was subjected to merciless teasing. He poured himself into basketball, becoming one of the nation’s highest-recruited high school players. After one season at Kentucky, he opted to turn professional and was the No. 2 selection in the 2012 NBA draft.
The therapy he received at Kentucky and has been able to afford as a professional athlete has made stuttering less noticeable, but it’s a daily battle. When OLOL officials invited the group of patients, families and staff to ask Kidd-Gilchrist questions during his visit, he knew how difficult that would be for those who stuttered.
“I used to hate things like standing up in class and I’ve got to introduce myself,” he said. “I want to let y’all know you don’t have to talk right now if you don’t want to. There’s no pressure. I’ll meet with you later.”
Which he did, visiting privately with Daniel Rowe, 14, of Gonzales, and Jace Smith, 11, of Denham Springs, and their families. He told them about his struggles at their ages, then gave the parents his email address and invited them to keep in touch with him. He plans to come back to Baton Rouge later this year.
“As individuals who stutter, you’re going to fail every day,” he said. “But that doesn’t mean that you stop talking. As hard as it may be, have that confidence.”