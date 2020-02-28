Homes Typewriters Comeback
Buy Now

This May 5, 2017 photo shows a vintage typewriter on display for use at the American Writers Museum in Chicago. A younger generation is discovering the joy of the feel and sound of the typewriter. Two recent documentaries, "The Typewriter (In The 21st Century)" (2012) and "California Typewriter" (2016), featuring collector Tom Hanks, have helped popularize vintage typewriters among young people, who also have a soft spot for other analog technologies like vinyl records and fountain pens. (AP Photo/Julia Rubin) ORG XMIT: NYLS314

 Julia Rubin

Baton Rouge is looking for its next poet laureate. 

The application guidelines, requirements and form will be available on the resource page of the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge's website between March 9 and March 21: https://www.artsbr.org/artsbrresources.

The position is focused on celebrating Baton Rogue's "rich culture and diversity" through the work of a local poet. The selected poet will serve a one-year term and is expected to develop a community outreach project geared towards sharing poetry with non-traditional or undeserved audiences. 

View comments