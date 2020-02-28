Baton Rouge is looking for its next poet laureate.

The application guidelines, requirements and form will be available on the resource page of the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge's website between March 9 and March 21: https://www.artsbr.org/artsbrresources.

The position is focused on celebrating Baton Rogue's "rich culture and diversity" through the work of a local poet. The selected poet will serve a one-year term and is expected to develop a community outreach project geared towards sharing poetry with non-traditional or undeserved audiences.