A long-anticipated bike share program is closer to launching in Baton Rouge after the city-parish chose the company Gotcha to install and maintain the 500-bike system.

The GPS-enabled bicycles will be stationed at 50 hubs, with an emphasis on Southern University and Louisiana State University, according city-parish spokeswoman Rachel Haney. Interested riders can reserve and pay for bikes through the company's app. The program should debut early next year.

The city-parish and a third-party partner, Bantam Strategy, held a request for proposal process and ultimately chose Gotcha, Haney announced Wednesday.

The city-parish is getting a federal grant to pay for 80 percent — or about $593,904 — of the BikeShare costs, while the Metro Council agreed that City Hall will pay the remaining 20 percent.

“Launching bike share in Baton Rouge continues our commitment to expanding transportation alternatives for our citizens," Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome said in a statement. "Throughout this process, we were seeking a partner with the expertise to serve both the community and local universities with integrated, multi-modal forms of environmentally-friendly transportation. I am excited that this system increases alternative forms of transportation, reduces parking issues, and promotes an active, vibrant City-Parish.”

This article will be updated.

